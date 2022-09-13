Read full article on original website
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce the Reparations Commission Retreat
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday’s schedule breaks Commission members into smaller groups to facilitate discussion to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members as they continue to move forward as a working body. Saturday,...
WLOS.com
Now online: Asheville seeks public's input in repurposing former Vance Monument area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville officially kicked off the Pack Square Visioning Project on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as it works to repurpose the former Vance Monument area. The city has opened an engagement hub on its website HERE, where people can give input online about...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
WLOS.com
Here's how to comment, ask questions about plans for N.C. 9 improvements in Polk County
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans a drop-in session about an upcoming project to improve safety conditions and access to Polk Central Elementary School along a stretch of N.C. 9. The project will add a turn lane to improve access at the school and...
WLOS.com
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
WLOS.com
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
WLOS.com
Scam Alert: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the public. An ongoing scam involves callers identifying themselves as employees at the sheriff's office. The number calling individuals is (828) 630-8301. Officials say if you receive a call, do not engage and do...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
iheart.com
Man Sentenced in Gun Stor Break-in, HCA Wants AVL/BC Suit Dismissed
(Asheville, NC) -- HCA Healthcare is trying to have a lawsuit dismissed. Asheville and Buncombe County are part of a suit which claims the system has monopolized healthcare in western North Carolina. HCA filed a motion this week to toss the case, calling the allegations baseless. Mission Hospital is run by the healthcare system.
WLOS.com
Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
WLOS.com
NC Mountain State Fair caps successful year with unlimited rides this weekend
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Mountain State Fair will wrap up this Sunday, Sept. 18, at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. So far, fair officials say attendance has already exceeded last year’s -- even despite a rainout last Saturday, which is typically one of the fair's busiest days.
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
WLOS.com
Hard to Recycle Event at Blue Ridge Community College
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
my40.tv
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
WLOS.com
Transylvania gets about $1 million in grant money to repair streambanks
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left a lasting impression on some mountain waterways. But grant money is on the way to help repair the damage. Transylvania County will use the money to help restore the streambanks damaged by the storm last year. About $1...
WLOS.com
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
WLOS.com
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had been frequented by the homeless. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they have with...
WLOS.com
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
WLOS.com
Dogwood Health Trust awards Asheville $1.6M for affordable housing work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was awarded $1.6 million by Dogwood Health Trust to support two affordable housing projects. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing work and ABCCM's Transformation Village. ABCCM provides about 100 transitional housing beds for homeless women, children and...
FOX Carolina
Disabled crane causes traffic delays in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced a disabled crane is causing heavy traffic delays in the area of I-240 West. Police say the crane is blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway. According to police, the tow company is responding to...
