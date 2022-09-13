ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Health
WLOS.com

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Western North Carolina#Mobile#Naloxone#Drugs#Bchhs#Wncap
iheart.com

Man Sentenced in Gun Stor Break-in, HCA Wants AVL/BC Suit Dismissed

(Asheville, NC) -- HCA Healthcare is trying to have a lawsuit dismissed. Asheville and Buncombe County are part of a suit which claims the system has monopolized healthcare in western North Carolina. HCA filed a motion this week to toss the case, calling the allegations baseless. Mission Hospital is run by the healthcare system.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLOS.com

Hard to Recycle Event at Blue Ridge Community College

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Dogwood Health Trust awards Asheville $1.6M for affordable housing work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was awarded $1.6 million by Dogwood Health Trust to support two affordable housing projects. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing work and ABCCM's Transformation Village. ABCCM provides about 100 transitional housing beds for homeless women, children and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Disabled crane causes traffic delays in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced a disabled crane is causing heavy traffic delays in the area of I-240 West. Police say the crane is blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway. According to police, the tow company is responding to...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy