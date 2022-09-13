ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor

Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by five companies, which run abortion clinics in Columbus and other parts of the state.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Each week, Dianne Battigaglia reviews her spending, combing through her bank statements for any suspicious activity, which is exactly what she found this summer. “I noticed that there were these two really odd “.com” charges on there,” she said. “I had no idea what they were, so I looked them up.” […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.  Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Very warm final weekend of summer for Columbus area

We have got another beautiful, warm end of summer day ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains comfortable throughout the day, and the evening is looking perfect for any Football Friday Nite plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around 7 PM this evening, cooling off to the upper 60s to low 70s as the games wrap up.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How a rail strike could affect gas prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the deadline looms on a potential rail strike, prices at the gas pump could take a hit. The possible rail strike is coming at a time of a steady decline in gas prices, but a strike could see those prices climb again. Patrick De Hann with GasBuddy said most gasoline […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Warmer temperatures, more sunshine on tap for Wednesday

We’ve got a warmer day on tap, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out near 80 across Central Ohio. We will start the day off with a few clouds out, working to clear up as we head throughout the afternoon. We will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday, with surface high pressure building in across the region.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy