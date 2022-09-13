Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s Mid-Ohio Markets help break food insecurity stigmas with new approach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is working to break the stigma of food insecurity every day with a brand-new approach to hunger. “The families we serve are resilient, they’re resourceful, and they’re brave when they come and ask for help,” said Mike Hochron, of Mid-Ohio Food Collective.
Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
NBC4 Columbus
Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by five companies, which run abortion clinics in Columbus and other parts of the state.
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Each week, Dianne Battigaglia reviews her spending, combing through her bank statements for any suspicious activity, which is exactly what she found this summer. “I noticed that there were these two really odd “.com” charges on there,” she said. “I had no idea what they were, so I looked them up.” […]
List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m. Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
NBC4 Columbus
Very warm final weekend of summer for Columbus area
We have got another beautiful, warm end of summer day ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains comfortable throughout the day, and the evening is looking perfect for any Football Friday Nite plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around 7 PM this evening, cooling off to the upper 60s to low 70s as the games wrap up.
How a rail strike could affect gas prices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the deadline looms on a potential rail strike, prices at the gas pump could take a hit. The possible rail strike is coming at a time of a steady decline in gas prices, but a strike could see those prices climb again. Patrick De Hann with GasBuddy said most gasoline […]
NBC4 Columbus
Warmer temperatures, more sunshine on tap for Wednesday
We’ve got a warmer day on tap, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out near 80 across Central Ohio. We will start the day off with a few clouds out, working to clear up as we head throughout the afternoon. We will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday, with surface high pressure building in across the region.
