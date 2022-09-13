Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. UofL football, Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet at Churchill Downs are all on the same weekend. If you’ve gone...
Wave 3
Changes to Cardinal Stadium ahead of UofL’s home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 football season. Fans will notice the first change when they walk through metal detectors instead of metal-detection wands being used. Tickets are virtual, and can be downloaded on the...
Wave 3
Give For Good: Community Foundation of Louisville
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council. A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property. Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial. Updated:...
Wave 3
Give For Good: Heuser Hearing Institute
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council. A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property. Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra welcomes back Grammy-nominated violinist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re moving into a musical season with the Louisville Orchestra welcoming Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark to open the season of performances. The Kentucky native rehearsed with the orchestra on Thursday ahead of their season-opening concerts. Lark grew up playing music with her dad in Richmond,...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October. The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp. Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who...
Wave 3
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown
Greenberg made the comment while outlining his priorities if elected mayor. Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash. The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
Wave 3
Simmons College hosts ‘Old School’ celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky dedicated and unveiled the new name of the “Old Central High School” Building Thursday. According to the college, the new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall. This building is known for being the birthplace of black education...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
#3 UofL volleyball outlasts #13 UK in five setter
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Claire Chaussee had 16 kills with teammate Anna DeBeer adding 15 to lead the No. 3-ranked University of Louisville to a 3-2 win over No. 13 Kentucky Wednesday night in Memorial Coliseum. Louisville moves to 8-1 with the 20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11 win. UofL hit .299...
Wave 3
FORECAST: Quiet weekend but the heat builds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aside from a rogue patch or two of fog in a few spots, tonight looks mainly clear and dry with lows in the 60s. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
Wave 3
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council. A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property. Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
‘Keep calm and collected:’ Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
Wave 3
LMPD impound lot to offer second amnesty week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time this year, car owners can get their vehicle out of Louisville’s impound lot for free. LMPD said 700 cars are eligible to be picked up next week during this latest amnesty period. The amnesty was created to help manage the space...
Wave 3
UofL Health holds Lymphoma Awareness Day virtual discussion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health recognized Lymphoma Awareness Day on Thursday by hosting a virtual event to talk about the signs and symptoms of the disease. Dr. Mohamed Hegazi, an oncologist with UofL Health, spoke about to watch out for. He said lymphoma is a cancer that...
Wave 3
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
Wave 3
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
Wave 3
Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been completed with the community’s help. Planning for development of the $53 million athletic complex, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., began in 2017. The facility’s...
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools announces new $100M strategic plan
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Thousands of Greater Clark County students will soon have two new spaces to learn and a new natatorium. All the construction plans are part of Greater Clark County School’s five-year facility plan. Two new elementary schools will replace four of their oldest buildings in the...
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools outlines new construction plans
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer. A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Updated: 1 hour ago. UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
Comments / 0