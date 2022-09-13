ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Third Fall Festival at Curwensville Lake to feature hayrides, crafts, more

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYGQW_0hu96Rs400

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival for the Fall season in Clearfield County is set to make its third appearance.

Coming to Curwensville Lake on Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Fall Festival, which will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the festival time, the park is free to enter, so everyone can have a chance to visit the park.

Armed PA man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as President’ arrested at Dairy Queen

“After a successful summer season and Labor Day event the Fall Festival is an opportunity for the Lake to thank everyone for supporting the park and our events,” Lake Authority Board Member Susan Williams said.

Attendees can expect to see multiple vendors, crafts for kids provided by the Lake, and even a climbing wall provided by the National Guard. There will be hayrides leaving from the beach parking lot during the festival

There is no charge for vendors to participate in the festival and should register by calling (814)-236-2320.

More information regarding the festival can be found on Curwensville Lake’s website .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Curwensville Lake will hold a Haunted Walk on Sept. 30 and also on Oct. 1 and then will have two weekends of Halloween activities for campers before it will close for the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg’s second annual Founders’ Day on Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day. The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building. The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors. Founders’ […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Curwensville, PA
Government
Clearfield County, PA
Society
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Curwensville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Clearfield County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Art Walk to take place in downtown Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council will be holding their annual self guided Art Walk on Friday evening. The walk will feature artwork, paintings, music and more by several local artists and musicians including Kathy McIntire, Alice Moist, Marie Little, Donna Housel, Michelle McLoota, Brian Ford and Amy Croft. The gardens […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona ‘Muddy Buddies’ kids run, obstacle course underway this weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get your little ones registered and geared up for the 3rd annual “Muddy Buddies” kids mud run and obstacle on Saturday to help raise money for those impacted by childhood cancer. The Amelia M. Sharer Foundation will hold its annual Muddy Buddies run from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, […]
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Labor Day#Lake Authority Board#The National Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

‘Sip, Rock, & Duck Drop’ event happening in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown community is invited to join in the “Sip, Rock & Duck Drop” event at Peoples Natural Gas Park. On Sept. 24, the community will gather for a fun day with music, crafters, food trucks and a “Duck Target Drop Raffle” that will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Coalport First United Methodist Church hosting pet blessing event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Calling all pet owners, the Coalport First United Methodist Church is hosting a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Pastor Len Findley will be blessing all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. Bring your cat, cow, horse, snake, […]
COALPORT, PA
WTAJ

Sinking Valley Farm Show underway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fair full of family fun and entertainment is underway this week in Blair County. The Sinking Valley Farm Show at 127 Fairground Road in Tyrone began Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a baked goods auction that will be followed by a live performance by The Band Oz. A dairy show […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
WTAJ

Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning. The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign […]
WTAJ

Felix and the Hurricanes performing in Hollidaysburg Downtown LIVE

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Get your friends and folding chairs ready, Felix and the Hurricanes are performing Thursday at the Diamond in downtown Hollidaysburg. As part of the Downtown LIVE! summer concert series, Felix and Hurricanes will close out the last concert of the season with a bang. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Oktoberfest at Tussey Mountain draws near. Here’s what to know

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to break out that lederhosen again as Tussey Mountain in Centre County is getting ready for Oktoberfest. Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest event will go on rain or shine at the amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 23 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and parking is open two hours before the event. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob hosting scenic chairlift rides

CLAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort opening up to bring scenic chairlift rides starting Sept. 24. Every Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 24 and October 16, Blue Knob will be open, weather permitting, for customers to ride along the chairlifts. Tickets cost $8 for those 13 and older and $5 for those […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Professionals Auto Body holding car cruise-in

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville will be holding a car cruise-in Friday evening filled with classics, show cars and more. The Blair Antique Auto Club will be hosting the car show that is scheduled to being at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring their […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Irvin to host safe driving class for seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Mifflin/Centre) is hosting another seniors for safe driving class. The class will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 9970 Shaner Blvd. in Huntingdon. “These classes continue to be popular with senior drivers across the county,” Irvin […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Clothing donation drive coming to Hollidaysburg Junior High School

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be hosting a clothing donation drive to help students in need. The Junior High Aevidum student group will be bringing Tiger Treasures to the Junior High School on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have various clothing and hygiene […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy