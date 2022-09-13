ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
WAFB

CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded...
LUTCHER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape

An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
wbrz.com

Victim says thief 'proudly' flashed ankle monitor while robbing him

BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Public Safety
WAFB

Livingston 1-year-old killed in crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A toddler is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. LSP says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 14 near Pumpkin Center Road. A 2006 GMC Sierra struck the back of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound in the left lane, officials say.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Woman accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend

Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program. Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties. Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal. President Biden has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder

Two teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting at BREC park; Victim identified. Police say two 17-year-olds were arrested after 24-year-old Calvin Roberts was shot multiple times on Tuesday. Bus driver accused of kidnapping, stalking student turns himself in. Updated: 6 hours ago. A bus driver is in police custody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
