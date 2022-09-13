Read full article on original website
Funeral for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff set for Friday morning in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who will preside over the funeral service for an Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty expects an emotional morning. Pastor Benjamin Chavez is with Flatirons Community Church. He has been a minister and counselor for 12 years. “For me, this...
How hot did Denver Public Schools classrooms get during last week’s heat wave?
A September heat wave is being blamed for forcing students out of their classrooms at more than 30 Denver Public Schools. “It’s hot, very hot,” 11-year-old Ingrid said. A music room at Goldrick Elementary reached 85 degrees, at 5:30 a.m. while the temperature outside sat at 62 degrees.
Colorado ski areas, mountains see first snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Homeless to Housed: Denver’s financial empowerment program helps a single mother’s dream become reality
It’s a question Marsha Brown never thought she’d have to ask. “What do you do when you become homeless?” she questioned. But suddenly, the single mother was living out of her car. She didn’t know what to do. “I let down my children,” she told CBS4’s...
Pumpkin Spice and Other Fall Flavors Hit Denver Coffee Shops
Although sweater weather still feels a bit far off, the season for all things fall-flavored unofficially arrived at the end of August, when Starbucks brought back its fan-favorite seasonal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. To combat the fact that it’s actually still summer (and still warm), the company also released a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.
