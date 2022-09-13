ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Colorado ski areas, mountains see first snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Pumpkin Spice and Other Fall Flavors Hit Denver Coffee Shops

Although sweater weather still feels a bit far off, the season for all things fall-flavored unofficially arrived at the end of August, when Starbucks brought back its fan-favorite seasonal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. To combat the fact that it’s actually still summer (and still warm), the company also released a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.
DENVER, CO

