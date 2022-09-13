ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

JACKSON – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead. Investigators say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and do not suspect foul play.

According to Jackson Township Police, they were called to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the Jackson/Freehold border on September 13.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound who was still alive. Emergency Medical Services transported him to the hospital but he passed away from his injuries.

Police said there is no danger to the general public nor were any of the township’s schools ever placed on lockdown.

This incident is still under investigation and pending notification of the next of kin.

