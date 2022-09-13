ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach man sentenced to 25 years for ‘repeated sexual abuse’ of minor

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ts83H_0hu95NYB00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 25 years after he was convicted of several counts of child sex crimes.

54-year-old Matthew Terrell Whitney was sentenced Tuesday for four counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor. Circuit Court Judge Les L. Lilley sentenced Whitney to fifty years in prison with 25 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve.

Whitney pled guilty to the charges in May 2022. Court documents say between October 1, 2020, and January 10, 2021, Terrell Whitney sexually abused a minor child known to him on multiple occasions. Eventually, a family member of the victim discovered the abuse and police began investigating. In an interview with detectives, Whitney admitted to the sexual abuse.

At the time of this offense, Whitney was required to register as a sex offender, and as part of his probation was prohibited from having contact with minors.

Whitney has prior convictions for possession of child pornography, battery, and petit larceny.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Crimes#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Circuit Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

14-year-old Bruton student charged after threats, sheriff’s office says

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old Bruton High School student was charged Tuesday after a bomb threat toward the school and threats toward a staff member, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says. The sheriff’s office announced the charges on Wednesday, saying “please be assured that York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office...
YORK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Hostage situation, shooting under investigation in Norfolk

Norfolk police are working a hostage situation connected to a shooting. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Bew6zQ. Hostage situation, shooting under investigation in …. VB Health Department hosts free COVID-19 vaccination …. 3 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on Sewells …. Man arrested after robbing business, assaulting employee …. Woman accused of brandishing...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy