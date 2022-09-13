ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
KENTUCKY STATE
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
wvxu.org

What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State

Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Black nurses and nursing students: you belong

University of Cincinnati alumna Deasa Dorsey wants Black nurses and nursing students across the Greater Cincinnati region and beyond to know they belong in the profession. Dorsey, who graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and teaches undergraduate courses at UC College of Nursing, remembers she could count on one hand the number of Black students in her class. Following George Floyd's murder in 2020, she was inspired to affect change in her professional community. She started the Black Nurse Network, a social, emotional and financial support organization for nurses and nursing students.
CINCINNATI, OH

