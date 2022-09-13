Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati fell way short of its road paving goal last year, thanks to rising costs
The rising cost of construction is taking a toll on Cincinnati roadways. A new report shows the city had a goal to re-pave 100 lane miles last year, but managed to complete just 42 lane miles. “I think that was the biggest takeaway from our 2021 report is just we're...
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
wvxu.org
What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State
Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
WKRC
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
WLWT 5
Agreement between cities and state brings bike lane to Covington bridge where cyclist died
COVINGTON, Ky. — After the death of a cyclist and thousands of petitions, Newport, Covington and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have come to an agreement to put a bike lane on the Girl Scout bridge. The agreement came Wednesday afternoon during a meeting between all three and an advocacy...
Fox 19
New Tri-State public charter schools open; still accepting students for 2022-2023 school year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new public charter schools are now open in the Cincinnati area, and schools are still accepting students for the 2022-2023 school year. The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 80,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.
uc.edu
Black nurses and nursing students: you belong
University of Cincinnati alumna Deasa Dorsey wants Black nurses and nursing students across the Greater Cincinnati region and beyond to know they belong in the profession. Dorsey, who graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and teaches undergraduate courses at UC College of Nursing, remembers she could count on one hand the number of Black students in her class. Following George Floyd's murder in 2020, she was inspired to affect change in her professional community. She started the Black Nurse Network, a social, emotional and financial support organization for nurses and nursing students.
Comments / 1