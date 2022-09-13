ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 2

Just Talking
2d ago

So the Democrats on city council need to hire outside sources to figure out the problems that they were voted into office for that they would solve. Makes sense. Democrats strike again

Reply
2
Chuck Bones
3d ago

Another boondoggle. Environmental justice? What is that besides cover for another BS program designed to redistribute wealth.

Reply
2
Related
WFAE

Hickory Metro Convention Center will receive an expansion

The Hickory Convention Center is about to get a major renovation. The Hickory-Conover Tourism Development Authority, the Hickory and the Conover city councils approved the expansion Thursday. The project will cost at least $14 million and will be paid for by room occupancy tax revenues. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said...
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WFAE.org

'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites

Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Environmental Justice#Drafts#Water Pollution#Levine Campus
WFAE

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. The state Department of Transportation’s award is one of 26 grants nationwide announced on Thursday by the federal government,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cbs17

Students, parents involved in Charlotte middle school bus fight: officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a CMS middle school bus fight Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to families, Principal...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy