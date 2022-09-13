Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Williamsport downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 2-1
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- Central Mountain Wildcat soccer team hosted PHAC opponent Williamsport for a showdown at Malinak Stadium Thursday night. The first half of the game both teams were busy trying to create scoring opportunities, shots on goal, and dangerous set pieces. It was a 0-0 tie at halftime.
therecord-online.com
Selinsgrove downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 6-2
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Boys soccer faced a tough PHAC opponent in Selinsgrove Tuesday night. Coach Billy Hook Said, “Wanting to see what we were made of, we stayed with our attacking style of play. That put a big strain on our outside midfielders though, and they made us pay for it. 4 goals in the first half for Selinsgrove were tough to come back from. Making a few tactical adjustments for the second half, we gave our defense more support. 2 more goals from Selinsgrove made it 6-0, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
therecord-online.com
Bucktail tennis now 8-0, soars past NP-Liberty 5-0
Liberty, PA- Bucktail locked in another .500 or better season on Thursday afternoon by sweeping NP-Liberty 5-0. Road trip victory now has the Lady Bucks sitting at 8-0. The Lady Mounties fell to 2-5 on the season. Again it was the overpowering play of singles competitors Kayla Probert, Alexis Lowery...
therecord-online.com
Lady Bucks remain perfect in 5-0 sweep of Wellsboro
FARWELL, PA- Bucktail tennis kept up their winning ways by dominating visiting Wellsboro in Farwell on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Bucks would sweep the Lady Green Hornets for the second time this season by the score of 5-0. Bucktail is now 7-0 on the season and is closing in on...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain High School Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Bellefonte Area High School 3-0
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Volleyball team fell to Bellefonte on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats held leads, late, in all three sets but a resilient Bellefonte squad prevailed for the 3-0 victory. Scores from the match were 25-23, 26-24 and 25-23. The Wildcats fall to 2-2 on the young season and are back in action on the road at North Penn Liberty on Thursday night before heading to St. Francis University on Saturday to participate in a 28 team tournament.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
therecord-online.com
PA Game Commissioners to meet in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will meet Sept. 23 and 24 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters. The meeting on Friday, Sept. 23 begins at 2 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
therecord-online.com
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
therecord-online.com
Fruits of their labor: An orchard is planted at LHU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – A very ambitious project was underway at Lock Haven University this morning when two dozen or so athletics, community, and biology class volunteers descended on a grassy courtyard in front of the Fairview Suites dormitory on North Fairview Street. “One of our goals is to...
therecord-online.com
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
therecord-online.com
September offers best time to view elk herd
Western Clinton County- The sound of elk bugles and the spectacle of seeing to huge, bruising elk spar is something literally out of a wildlife television show. Those things can easily be seen on a regular basis in Western Clinton County and it has already begun. The annual elk rut...
therecord-online.com
Farm-City Family Festival Saturday in Mackeyville
MACKEYVILLE, PA- The Farm-City Family Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday September 17th at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Mackeyville. Admission and Parking are free for this family oriented event. The annual event celebrates agriculture’s important relationship to its urban neighbors in creating stronger and healthier communities.
