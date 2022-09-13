ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Ahead of Black and Blue Bowl, Poky and Highland both in unfamiliar territory

When he thinks back to last year’s Pocatello/Highland matchup, the Black and Blue Bowl that this town anticipates every year like it’s Christmas, Dave Spillett still feels a pang of regret. The Thunder really liked where they were, and they figured they had a shot at toppling the Rams. Then, in the week leading up to the game, they lost two quarterbacks, a linebacker, a receiver. “We had some team issues that we dealt with,” Spillett said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: September 16th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Black and Blue Bowl and High Country Conference action highlighted week 4 of the high school football season!. Check out this week's episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see all of the highlights, scores, and our top plays of the week!. Article Topic...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Archer's Cedar Point School to be moved, restored

A Madison County family, which routinely restores old school buildings, will also restore the old Cedar Point School that’s been a part of the Archer community for more than 100 years. Roger Riley and his son and daughter-in-law, Juston and Nicole Riley, want to renovate the 2,000-square-foot three-room building....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Aberdeen, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
City
Firth, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 15, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has found two bodies at a plane crash site east of Preston yesterday. The names of the deceased have not been released yet and the crash is still under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#West Side#Skyline#Berger#American Football#Highschoolsports
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents

GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
eastidahonews.com

Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County

BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
eastidahonews.com

Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville Republican Party dismissed

BOISE — A lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) by the Idaho Republican Party has been dismissed. Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed the lawsuit May 12, days before the primary election, after the BCRCC and its leaders endorsed and made donations to candidates running in the primary election.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Charges dropped against local man accused of bear spraying two men in the face

POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show. Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records. Bannock County prosecutors on Sept. 7 filed a motion to...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy