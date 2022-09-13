Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Highland wins 12th straight Black and Blue Bowl with 14-7 victory over Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland took home their 12th straight Black and Blue Bowl Friday night in a 14-7 win over Pocatello. The Thunder took an early 7-0 lead after Quarterback Hunter May's keeper with six minutes left in the first. The Rams would answer back with Jackson Riddle scoring...
Ahead of Black and Blue Bowl, Poky and Highland both in unfamiliar territory
When he thinks back to last year’s Pocatello/Highland matchup, the Black and Blue Bowl that this town anticipates every year like it’s Christmas, Dave Spillett still feels a pang of regret. The Thunder really liked where they were, and they figured they had a shot at toppling the Rams. Then, in the week leading up to the game, they lost two quarterbacks, a linebacker, a receiver. “We had some team issues that we dealt with,” Spillett said. ...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: September 16th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Black and Blue Bowl and High Country Conference action highlighted week 4 of the high school football season!. Check out this week's episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see all of the highlights, scores, and our top plays of the week!. Article Topic...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Archer's Cedar Point School to be moved, restored
A Madison County family, which routinely restores old school buildings, will also restore the old Cedar Point School that’s been a part of the Archer community for more than 100 years. Roger Riley and his son and daughter-in-law, Juston and Nicole Riley, want to renovate the 2,000-square-foot three-room building....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has found two bodies at a plane crash site east of Preston yesterday. The names of the deceased have not been released yet and the crash is still under investigation.
Post Register
Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
spotonidaho.com
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street to be closed 'for quite some time' due to gas leak
The scene at the gas leak. | Courtesy Kerry Hammon UPDATE: Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning due to a main gas line being hit. Fire department officials are asking drivers to avoid the area,...
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
eastidahonews.com
‘God Bless the USA’ singer Lee Greenwood shares his special tie to Idaho and answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents
GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Road closure on E 25th Street
A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. The post Road closure on E 25th Street appeared first on Local News 8.
Pancheri Drive reopens after gas leak
The Idaho Falls Fire Department says to avoid Pancheri Drive between S Capital Avenue and S Utah Avenue. The post Pancheri Drive reopens after gas leak appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville Republican Party dismissed
BOISE — A lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) by the Idaho Republican Party has been dismissed. Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed the lawsuit May 12, days before the primary election, after the BCRCC and its leaders endorsed and made donations to candidates running in the primary election.
Charges dropped against local man accused of bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show. Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records. Bannock County prosecutors on Sept. 7 filed a motion to...
eastidahonews.com
Texas man tied to multi-state fraudulent check-cashing ring gets plea deal; co-defendants wanted
POCATELLO — A man charged in connection with a check cashing ring that allegedly saw him and three accomplices steal thousands from banks in several states has reached a plea agreement. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, is expected to plead guilty to a felony for passing a fictitious check, according...
Rise in catalytic converter thefts, what you can do to protect your car
Police are suggesting you mark a particular part on your car to stop thieves from taking it. Police have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the county. From 1 thousand in 2018 to over 52 thousand last year. The post Rise in catalytic converter thefts, what you can do to protect your car appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0