D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
ComicBook
Elvis Director Reveals Why He Won't Release 4-Hour Director's Cut Yet
One of the most buzzed-about films of this year might be Elvis, with the Baz Luhrmann-helmed drama having an impressive run when it debuted at the box office earlier this summer. The film offers a whirlwind look at the life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his toxic dynamic with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) — and as it turns out, there's still more of that story left to be explored. When Elvis was originally released, Luhrmann hinted that he originally shot four hours of footage, which ultimately resulted in the 2 hour and 39 minute-long finished movie. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Luhrmann addressed the possibility of him releasing the extended cut on the HBO Max streaming service — and revealed that he's too "tired" for it to happen right away.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory
She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.
Complex
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent
In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with at the time about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped. Shortly after the release of the film State Property, in which Jay-Z made his feature...
disneydining.com
‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date Pushed Back Months
The Walt Disney Company has always been known for its incredible slate of both animated and live-action films. From classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi to hits like High School Musical and Enchanted. In recent years, Disney has made a big push to make some of its most famous animated films into live-action remakes. While Disney started with princess hits like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, they are now working on unique choices like Lilo & Stitch and The Aristocats.
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
EW.com
Cobra Kai's Yuji Okumoto looks back on his first villain role: Howard Cosell guy in Better Off Dead
In 1986, Yuji Okumoto entered the pantheon of Miyagi-verse villains with his role as Chozen "You keep for your collection" Toguchi — wearer of multiple gold chains, tormenter of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso — in The Karate Kid Part II. But Chozen wasn't Okumoto's first indelible turn as...
Marvel's Werewolf By Night trailer teases a tongue-in-cheek homage to 20th Century monster movies
Werewolf By Night is coming – Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming movie about the comic book lycanthrope at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. There have been reports circulating about a Halloween-themed movie in Marvel Phase 4 for a while now, with the main character being Werewolf By Night – and we now we have our first look at the film. The trailer is in black and white and teases a retro homage to the monster movies of the early 20th Century like Frankstein and Creature From the Black Lagoon.
Collider
'Madame Web' Release Date Moves to Winter 2024
After the news broke that Sony Pictures has added three big new titles to their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, Marvel's Madame Web has shifted its release date. Originally set to be released on October 6, 2023, the film has been pushed to February 16, 2024. Madame Web is a Spider-Man spin-off that will star Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant mutant. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: We may finally know when ‘Deadpool 3’ is coming as ‘Ant-Man 3’ gains unexpected significance
Happy Friday, Marvel monsters! The past 24 hours have seen the MCU world look to the future as we’ve received updates on a range of upcoming projects that are heading our way as part of the franchise’s Phase Five and Phase Six. Specifically, a key member of the team has boarded the next Avengers movie and Disney’s release date reshuffle may have finally revealed when we can expect Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson to enter the fray.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New York Comic Con 2022 Panel Schedule
New York Comic Con will see Marvel Entertainment bring a jam-packed list of panels and events to the Javits Center in October. Marvel has panels, activations, exclusive announcements, fan-favorite talent signings, and more planned for NYCC, which takes place Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. The Marvel booth (#2057) will hold a livestream broadcast that fans at home will be able to tune into, while also planning giveaways and signings. The company's merchandise booth (#2261) is the place to be for exclusive NYCC merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and much more.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
