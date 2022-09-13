Kunj is back on the PSA Podcast and thankfully, the Yankees have done their best over the past several days to assuage some doubts that their mini-winning streak last week wasn’t merely typical Twins nonsense. They took two out of three over the weekend from the Rays in decisive fashion, and after Aaron Judge belted a pair of homers to reach 57 last night, Gleyber Torres ensured that the night would end in a W. The division title is within sight; the Yankees just need to keep it going.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO