Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 142
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, onto Game 142:
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 6, Brewers 7: Five-run lead not enough for Montas
The Yankees traveled to Milwaukee to face a Brewers team that projects a nice parallel with them on a few levels. Coming off an NL Central win in 2021, the Brew Crew held a comfortable grip on a postseason berth and possible repeat crown in the first half, but recent scuffles have changed things a bit. They are only close in the postseason race due to the Padres’ own slump as the lowest current Wild Card seed.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Gleyber Torres (9/11)
Gleyber Torres may or may not be hitting his stride. This Sunday at-bat was one of the most confident I’ve ever seen from him. Torres took aggressive swings with conviction. That’s always been a weakness of his when he finds himself in prolonged slumps. He will continuously take swings with no intent even in advantage counts. To see him taking aggressive swings all day was promising. Now, let’s dive into the 10-pitch at-bat.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 170: Judge Finally Gets Some Help
Kunj is back on the PSA Podcast and thankfully, the Yankees have done their best over the past several days to assuage some doubts that their mini-winning streak last week wasn’t merely typical Twins nonsense. They took two out of three over the weekend from the Rays in decisive fashion, and after Aaron Judge belted a pair of homers to reach 57 last night, Gleyber Torres ensured that the night would end in a W. The division title is within sight; the Yankees just need to keep it going.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Nestor Cortes vs. Brayan Bello
After a semi-stressful extra innings win yesterday, the Yankees will try to complete a short two-game sweep against the rival Red Sox. Starting for the Yankees is Nestor Cortes, on the bump for the second time since returning from the IL. In his last time out against the Minnesota Twins, he threw four innings with two earned runs and two strikeouts. Now that he’s a bit more stretched out, extra length from Nestor would go a long way today.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Series Preview
It’s been a good week for the Yankees so far, as they swept the Red Sox in two games at Fenway to bump their winning streak up to four, and with the Blue Jays taking three of five from the Rays, their magic number has fallen to 13. After the offday, they head to the Midwest for an interleague series with the Milwaukee Brewers, struggling to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Brew Crew enter play eight games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central, although they’re only 1.5 games back of a Wild Card berth.
Pinstripe Alley
Comparing the old and new MLB playoff structures
This October, MLB fans will witness one of the results of the last winter’s lockout: the new 12-team playoff format. The compromise between ownership’s demands to add four teams to the postseason and the players’ desire to maintain the status quo, this new format removed the one-game play-ins between the leagues’ Wild Cards that had existed since 2012, added another Wild Card team, and established a best-of-three Wild Card Series that features everyone except for the top two seeds in each league.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Harrison Bader gets three hits in fourth rehab game
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox. Luis Severino 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K — felt good after potential final rehab start. Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HBP (loss) Zach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Andres Chaparro is making his play for a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster
Numerous major league players and highly regarded prospects signed their first professional contracts with little fanfare or hype only to emerge to their high profile status after years of hard work. It appears that the Yankees have found another player who will fit in this category, as Andres Chaparro’s big time offensive season is making a strong play for a 40-man roster spot despite never having been one of the Yankees highly regarded prospects during his time in the organization.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Wild Card shenanigans, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and the fourth starter
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. The Gregorius B.I.G. asks: It looks very likely that the three wild card teams will be TB, TOR, and SEA....
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22
NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Andres Chaparro steals thunder from Martian landing
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-4 vs. Worcester Red Sox. Chi Chi González 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP. Chasen Shreve 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 1st game back in organization since 2018. José Mujica 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays and Jays split a doubleheader
The Yankees took care of business, barely, in Boston to open up their road trip. It took extra innings, and all of the insurance runs that they got from Gleyber Torres’ bases-clearing double, but they got the win nevertheless. Also, Aaron Judge blasted two home runs to bring the Yankees back from a deficit twice, so it was an all-around great night. There’s always action happening around the team though, so let’s see what the rest of the league did:
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3: Nestor good, Sox defense bad
Would you say the Yankees beat the Red Sox today, or the Red Sox beat themselves? While Nestor Cortes was excellent on the mound tonight, the Yankees could barely touch a rookie starter in Brayan Bello who has struggled to date. It was an absolute defensive meltdown by the Sox that gave the Yankees the runs they needed to win. Still, they all count the same, and the magic number fell to 14.
Pinstripe Alley
Zack Britton’s potential return could give the Yankees bullpen an edge
The Yankees bullpen has been ravaged by injuries and unexpected stars underperforming this year. The situation has tested the team’s overall pitching depth, and they haven’t always aced that test. Any returning pitcher with talent is enough to bring excitement to the fan base, especially with the playoffs...
Pinstripe Alley
The 2022 Yankees have left us with more questions than answers
In sports, such as in life, uncertainty is the name of the game. No one knows what each day will bring, just as no one knows how a particular hitter or pitcher will perform in a season, or in a singular contest. Whether we take a bird’s eye view at an entire campaign, or drill in on an individual game, at-bat, or the spin rate and velocity of one upcoming pitch, there’s no telling exactly what is in store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge is on Triple Crown watch and could join two Yankees legends
New York Yankees’ star Aaron Judge has been on the AL MVP watch for a while — he is arguably the leading candidate at the moment, depending on your view of Shohei Ohtani’s season. Besides that mammoth goal, he has also been pursuing the Yankees’ (and the American League’s) home run record of 61, established by Roger Maris in 1961. Due to his recent string of strong performances, however, there might be a third objective in sight.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/16/22
The last time the Yankees played in Milwaukee was 2014, hence our lead photo of Ichiro today. Yeah, it’s been a minute! Both teams have changed quite a bit since then, but either way, the Yankees will aim to keep their winning streak alive against the NL Wild Card contender.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays blow out Jays, Yanks’ magic number falls to 13
The Yankees traveled yesterday, along with about half of the league, leaving a rather thin slate of games for Thursday night. There was still some important action, though, as the playoff picture continues to clear up. By the end, the Yankees were fortunate enough to see their magic number in the AL East fall to 13.
Comments / 0