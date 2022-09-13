ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

nbc15.com

Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Beloit to also host river cleanup

The City of Beloit is part of group of local communities teaming up to clean local Wisconsin waterways Saturday morning. Public Works Director Bill Frisbee says the yearly event is held the second or third Saturday in September and this years cleanup will be in Riverside Park at the Rotary River Center from 8:00 until 10:00.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Janesville to help clean Rock River Basin

Janesville will be participating in the Protect Wisconsin Waterways project with a river cleanup at Monterey Park in Janesville on Saturday morning. City Engineer Karissa Greer says people can register to volunteer online by visiting protect w i waterways dot org and filling out a form for the Janesville location.
JANESVILLE, WI
Government
wclo.com

Slow-no-wake order issued for Rock River

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office issues a slow-no-wake order for another portion of the Rock River. According to a news release, the US Geological Survey Gauge at Lake Koshkonong reads 8.07 feet. County ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction to be placed on the river when water levels exceed eight feet on Lake Koshkonong.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday

NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

First-ever reunion planned for former students of Furseth School

It’s never to late for an all-school reunion for a former Magnolia Township country school. Organizer Teresa Warren says a first-ever reunion for students of the Furseth School will take place on Saturday, October 8th at 11:30 a.m. at the Night Owl in Evansville. Warren says the one-room school...
EVANSVILLE, WI
captimes.com

253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

WERA submission deadline approaching this week

Those hoping to take advantage of the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program will need to have their documents submitted by Friday. Community Action Public Relations Manager Beth Tallon says they’re implementing the deadline because energy assistance is just about to start a new heating season, so Community Action doesn’t want people to have to submit two energy assistance applications.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Free baby formula available at Beloit Farmers Market

A local business will be helping out those in need of baby formula at Saturday morning’s Beloit Farmers Market. Urbanology owner Lisa Kehoe says she’ll be giving out free formula at her booth on the corner of Broad and State streets. Kehoe says she got the extra formula...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
spectrumnews1.com

In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatal motorcycle crash

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the town of Concord. According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to County Highway E, just south of Interstate 94 just before 6:00. Friday morning. Investigation determined that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Local class gives advice on metabolism

A local class will be given Saturday morning from 11:00 til noon to help those who feel like their metabolism has slowed down on them. Class Leader Sarah Hotchkiss says a lot of people come to her when they feel like their metabolism is broken and the class will focus on how metabolism can impact other parts of your health.
JANESVILLE, WI

Community Policy