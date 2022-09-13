Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
wclo.com
Beloit to also host river cleanup
The City of Beloit is part of group of local communities teaming up to clean local Wisconsin waterways Saturday morning. Public Works Director Bill Frisbee says the yearly event is held the second or third Saturday in September and this years cleanup will be in Riverside Park at the Rotary River Center from 8:00 until 10:00.
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
wclo.com
Janesville to help clean Rock River Basin
Janesville will be participating in the Protect Wisconsin Waterways project with a river cleanup at Monterey Park in Janesville on Saturday morning. City Engineer Karissa Greer says people can register to volunteer online by visiting protect w i waterways dot org and filling out a form for the Janesville location.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney says a decision has been made on if he will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson and that he will likely announce it next week. Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael...
wclo.com
Slow-no-wake order issued for Rock River
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office issues a slow-no-wake order for another portion of the Rock River. According to a news release, the US Geological Survey Gauge at Lake Koshkonong reads 8.07 feet. County ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction to be placed on the river when water levels exceed eight feet on Lake Koshkonong.
nbc15.com
Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Investigates has been fighting for months to learn more about certain leadership shifts within the Madison Metropolitan School District. It’s a matter of public record, an open records request we filed with the district that’s taken more than six months for a response.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday
NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
wclo.com
First-ever reunion planned for former students of Furseth School
It’s never to late for an all-school reunion for a former Magnolia Township country school. Organizer Teresa Warren says a first-ever reunion for students of the Furseth School will take place on Saturday, October 8th at 11:30 a.m. at the Night Owl in Evansville. Warren says the one-room school...
captimes.com
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school
While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
wclo.com
WERA submission deadline approaching this week
Those hoping to take advantage of the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program will need to have their documents submitted by Friday. Community Action Public Relations Manager Beth Tallon says they’re implementing the deadline because energy assistance is just about to start a new heating season, so Community Action doesn’t want people to have to submit two energy assistance applications.
wclo.com
Free baby formula available at Beloit Farmers Market
A local business will be helping out those in need of baby formula at Saturday morning’s Beloit Farmers Market. Urbanology owner Lisa Kehoe says she’ll be giving out free formula at her booth on the corner of Broad and State streets. Kehoe says she got the extra formula...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
spectrumnews1.com
In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wclo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatal motorcycle crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the town of Concord. According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to County Highway E, just south of Interstate 94 just before 6:00. Friday morning. Investigation determined that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on...
wclo.com
Local class gives advice on metabolism
A local class will be given Saturday morning from 11:00 til noon to help those who feel like their metabolism has slowed down on them. Class Leader Sarah Hotchkiss says a lot of people come to her when they feel like their metabolism is broken and the class will focus on how metabolism can impact other parts of your health.
“You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
