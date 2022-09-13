ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

107 JAMZ

Tiger Stadium Adds Earthquake Mural to Gates 103-106

LSU fans everywhere always talk about the famous "Earthquake Game" that happened back in 1988. The almost 80,000 fans caused enough of a ruckus to register on the school's seismograph. That is absolutely insane, and always will be an amazing story. Fast forward to Garth Brooks in concert at Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

ABC Board votes to extend bar hours for LSU, SU home games

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an emergency meeting, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted to extend bar hours for LSU and Southern University home games. If passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the resolution will allow Class A bars in East Baton Rouge Parish to close at 3 a.m. This only applies for LSU and Southern home games that kick off at 5 p.m. or later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ride Along : Week 3 Darnell Lee

BATON ROUGE – East Ascension (1-1) has one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state of Louisiana and it doesn’t get any easier in Week 3. EA Head Coach Darnell Lee and his Spartans welcome in No. 3 Destrehan (2-0) for their home opener Friday night. East...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop

An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football

A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La. unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Belle of Baton Rouge Casino poised to move ashore

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will be moving to land after the Gaming Control Board approved the $35 million plan Thursday. “Well, today the board approved the resolution to allow the Belle of Baton Rouge to go land-based,” said Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns.
BATON ROUGE, LA

