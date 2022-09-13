Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Geaux Nation: takeaways before LSU vs State
Our Geaux Nation crew breaks down what they saw from LSU vs Southern & what they’d like to see improve in Week 3 vs Mississippi State. Click the video provided for all of the details…
Tiger Stadium Adds Earthquake Mural to Gates 103-106
LSU fans everywhere always talk about the famous "Earthquake Game" that happened back in 1988. The almost 80,000 fans caused enough of a ruckus to register on the school's seismograph. That is absolutely insane, and always will be an amazing story. Fast forward to Garth Brooks in concert at Tiger Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach talks LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 'unique" Tiger Stadium environment
Mississippi State travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday night to take on LSU in an SEC West showdown. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season and have looked good in wins against Memphis and Arizona. The Tigers, however, will provide a significant step up in terms of talent, and will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
ABC Board votes to extend bar hours for LSU, SU home games
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an emergency meeting, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted to extend bar hours for LSU and Southern University home games. If passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the resolution will allow Class A bars in East Baton Rouge Parish to close at 3 a.m. This only applies for LSU and Southern home games that kick off at 5 p.m. or later.
brproud.com
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
brproud.com
Ride Along : Week 3 Darnell Lee
BATON ROUGE – East Ascension (1-1) has one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state of Louisiana and it doesn’t get any easier in Week 3. EA Head Coach Darnell Lee and his Spartans welcome in No. 3 Destrehan (2-0) for their home opener Friday night. East...
brproud.com
Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
brproud.com
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
Video shows Curtis football player plowing into referee
According to John Curtis Patriots head coach J. T. Curtis, the official report filed by the referee said the collision was a complete accident.
wbrz.com
In return to Louisiana, Jonathan Shelley tapped to lead News at WBRZ, WBRZ Plus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has named Jonathan Shelley its Director of News. Shelley was appointed to oversee the station's news operations from a similar job in the Midwest. Shelley is returning to Louisiana, where his sons were born and where he and his wife have family. In Louisiana, Shelley was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
In 3 minutes, Hammond backyard biker becomes #1
He's in his Hammond, La backyard before the sun rises.
postsouth.com
Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football
A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
brproud.com
La. unemployment rate sets record for third time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
brproud.com
Belle of Baton Rouge Casino poised to move ashore
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will be moving to land after the Gaming Control Board approved the $35 million plan Thursday. “Well, today the board approved the resolution to allow the Belle of Baton Rouge to go land-based,” said Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns.
brproud.com
Where to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can a person ever have too much cheese?. Well, yes. Some experts say that while cheese makes for a great source of protein and calcium, too much of certain cheeses can lead to constipation, weight gain, and even an increased risk of heart disease.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
Comments / 0