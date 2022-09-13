An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO