koamnewsnow.com
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation
Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
KOAM Tour: Visit Joplin speaks on the Cross Country Chase, Route 66, and Visit Joplin website
City of Joplin conducts housing study
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
James River Church’s Mobile Food Pantry provides meals for families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church is working this fall to provide food and other essentials to families in need in Springfield and Joplin. According to a press release by the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting local public schools to provide 12,000 meals to families. They will also be distributing hygiene items, […]
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter
This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
Freeman Health System begins work on new office building
JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Health System began construction on a new office building. The $10M project will feature 3 stories and more than 30,000 square feet of space. Officials say it will offer patients convenient access to dermatology services, general surgery, pain management, and urology. The new building will...
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
KTTS
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)
Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
columbusnews-report.com
Carpinos celebrate thirtieth anniversary
Michael Carpino and Lynn Grant were united in marriage September 12, 1992 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Scammon. They recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary. Both are graduates of Columbus Unified High School. Mike in 1984 and Lynn in 1987. The Carpinos have been business owners in the community since 2004, owning and operating Mike Carpino Ford and Subway along with other businesses in…
Why your waits at train crossings are growing longer than ever in Springfield
BNSF Railway, the main rail carrier serving Springfield, is one of the companies testing the limits of trains lengths. The Fort Worth-based company didn’t have anyone to go on camera. However, in a statement, Ben Wilemon, BNSF External Corporate Communications Manager, explained the railway’s perspective:
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
KTTS
Deadly Zero-Turn Mower Crash In Butterfield
(KTTS News) — A worker has died after a crash in front of George’s Processing Plant in Butterfield. He was riding a zero-turn mower when it hit a concrete culvert, throwing him off the mower. Golubski worked for George’s. KY3 says OSHA is investigating.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: US 400 Bypass Closing, Anderson Crash Arrest, and Queen Elizabeth’s 2 Grandsons
Baxter Springs, KS. — Some Kansas drivers may have to look out for a detour starting today. The Kansas Department of Transportation looks to close the US 400 Bypass east of Baxter Springs. It’s being closed for construction as KDOT continues work on the US 166 expansion in Cherokee County. There will be a signed detour on US 68A, K66, and K26.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
