ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation

Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Carl Junction, MO
Government
City
Carl Junction, MO
Local
Missouri Government
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Pick of the Litter

This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Bluegrass#The Cj Wooly Mammoth#Cj Chamber
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KTTS

Latest On Drought In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)

Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
JOPLIN, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Carpinos celebrate thirtieth anniversary

Michael Carpino and Lynn Grant were united in marriage September 12, 1992 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Scammon. They recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary. Both are graduates of Columbus Unified High School. Mike in 1984 and Lynn in 1987. The Carpinos have been business owners in the community since 2004, owning and operating Mike Carpino Ford and Subway along with other businesses in…
SCAMMON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 bodies found in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KTTS

Deadly Zero-Turn Mower Crash In Butterfield

(KTTS News) — A worker has died after a crash in front of George’s Processing Plant in Butterfield. He was riding a zero-turn mower when it hit a concrete culvert, throwing him off the mower. Golubski worked for George’s. KY3 says OSHA is investigating.
BUTTERFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
FourStates

FourStates

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
0
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Media account for Four States Homepage

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy