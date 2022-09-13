ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Bill Oram talks Pac-12 football, Oregon welcoming BYU to Eugene + more

The Oregonian's Bill Oram joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Oregon's start under Dan Manning, welcoming No. 12 BYU to Eugene, the dark-horse Beavers(?) + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
EUGENE, OR
Danny Kanell on early-season CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU @ Oregon,

Danny Kanell joins The Drive courtesy of BetOnline.net… Talking early-season college football, Utah's 1-1 start, SDSU in SLC, BYU @ Oregon + more. Check out BetOnline for Updated College Football Playoff, Conference, Heisman and College Football Week 3 Lines.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ted Robinson talks tennis, Alcaraz, Pac-12 football + more

Ted Robinson joins The Drive to discuss a historic US Open, Carlos Alcaraz the next big thing(?), Pac-12 through 2 weeks, regional rivalries, Holy War, BYU vs Oregon + more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full FRI Show – 9-16-22

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full FRI Show – 9-16-22
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kyle Bonagura on Pac-12 two weeks in, Utah’s 1-1 start, matchup with SDSU, MLS + more

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura joins The Drive to discuss Pac-12 football, Utah's 1-1 start, BYU @ Oregon, Utes looking for payback vs SDSU, MLS latest + more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Highlights, Interviews + more

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Highlights, Interviews + more
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

