FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Chris Kamrani on local CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU’s trip to Eugene, RSL latest + more
The Athletic's Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss local college football week 3, No. 14 Utah's rematch with SDSU, the Utes through a couple games, No. 12 BYU heading to Eugene, RSL latest + more.
Blaine Fowler on local CFB week 3, SDSU @ Utah rematch, BYU in Eugene + more
Former QB + current analyst Blaine Fowler joins The Drive to preview the weekend in local CFB, Utah's grudge match with SDSU, Pac-12 expectations, No. 12 BYU visiting Oregon in Eugene + more.
Josh Newman on SDSU @ Utah, what do we know about the Utes so far + more
The Trib's Josh Newman joins The Drive to try and assess the Utes after two weeks, a matchup with SDSU in SLC, last years loss to the Aztecs, Cam Rising's takeover, a big win over FCS SUU, MBB schedule + more.
Bill Oram talks Pac-12 football, Oregon welcoming BYU to Eugene + more
The Oregonian's Bill Oram joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Oregon's start under Dan Manning, welcoming No. 12 BYU to Eugene, the dark-horse Beavers(?) + more.
Danny Kanell on early-season CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU @ Oregon,
Danny Kanell joins The Drive courtesy of BetOnline.net… Talking early-season college football, Utah's 1-1 start, SDSU in SLC, BYU @ Oregon + more.
Ted Robinson talks tennis, Alcaraz, Pac-12 football + more
Ted Robinson joins The Drive to discuss a historic US Open, Carlos Alcaraz the next big thing(?), Pac-12 through 2 weeks, regional rivalries, Holy War, BYU vs Oregon + more.
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full FRI Show – 9-16-22
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
Kyle Bonagura on Pac-12 two weeks in, Utah’s 1-1 start, matchup with SDSU, MLS + more
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura joins The Drive to discuss Pac-12 football, Utah's 1-1 start, BYU @ Oregon, Utes looking for payback vs SDSU, MLS latest + more.
Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Highlights, Interviews + more
Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Highlights, Interviews + more
