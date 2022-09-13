Read full article on original website
WTVM
WTVM hosts a regional job fair for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM hosted a regional job fair for the community on Wednesday, September 14. “Not many people ever receive an opportunity, and when you have them, it’s best to take one if you’re able to,” says Sheila Borrero, a Columbus resident. Borrero is just...
WTVM
City of Columbus to hold public meeting on recent safety concerns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several issues with vehicle disturbances on weekends and late evenings at the Columbus Civic Center and South Commons have created concerns for city officials and residents. Columbus officials will host a public meeting on Sept. 15 to discuss safety and security concerns with those parking lots.
Four Columbus women, first responders serving the community and making history
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— First responders are everyday heroes, serving the community they live in. However, they also serve as models for citizens. WRBL spoke with two out of four women who made history here in Columbus and set a precedent for other women looking to start their career in public safety. The Columbus Fire Department […]
WTVM
American Legion in Phenix City observes POW/MIA Recognition Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, those who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA) are recognized nationally. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every third Friday in September. In Phenix City, the American Legion Post 135 hosts a ceremony in honor of military...
WTVM
Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a STEAM celebration at Columbus’ Downtown Elementary. The school marked its first annual Family Engagement STEAM Night. It’s their first gathering since the pandemic. This is the school’s second year being a STEAM school focusing on engineering. The event was done...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Mayor signs proclamation declaring Thursday, September 22 as GSW’s Day of Giving
AMERICUS – On September 15, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). GSW faculty, staff, and students turned out on Gold Force Thursday to witness Mayor Kinnamon sign the proclamation for...
WTVM
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank announced Thursday that they’ve received a hefty donation from Publix as workers from area Publix stores spent Thursday volunteering at Feeding the Valley’s warehouse. The $50,000 donation will help Feeding the Valley purchase an additional meal sealer for the...
WTVM
Ala. schools look for new milk vendor after Borden plants close
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama schools are struggling to find new milk suppliers following the closure of two Borden Dairy production plants, one in Alabama. News Leader 9 spoke with officials from each of the four county school districts in East Alabama on the plans for these districts to provide milk for school lunches.
WTVM
New emergency building coming to Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County will soon have a new emergency equipment building to help shelter those in need in emergencies. The name will be the Logistics Building. The new building will be multipurpose, able to shelter people when needed and hold events like vaccine clinics. Once a...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Local theater celebrating 25 years in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local theatre in Columbus is celebrating 25 years. Family Theater is located on Hamilton Road in the basement of Rosehill Baptist Church. The theater is running a fun musical until the 24 of this month - Garfield the Musical. Talen Hutchinson plays the cat you...
auburnvillager.com
Superintendent provides update on Auburn City Schools
With a month of the school year in the books, Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring provided a snapshot of the school system at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce's Tuesday Talk this week. The snapshot included unofficial enrollment numbers, which stand at 9,405 students system-wide as of Sept. 6, only...
WTVM
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars are at the center of a controversy in the Fountain City. Tonight, residents and officials gathered for a public meeting to discuss safety concerns at the Columbus Civic Center. The meeting comes after several complaints about what city leaders are calling vehicle disturbances on weekends.
WTVM
Columbus State University offers new military scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veterans’ organization partners with Columbus State University to establish a scholarship honoring the former Commanding General of Fort Benning. The regional chapter of the Military Order of World Wars is providing the scholarship. It’s called ‘The Lieutenant General Robert L. Wetzel Military Student...
WTVM
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot going on this weekend on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. That includes the community gathering for a benefit ride for a four year old boy in Opelika diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Funds raised will go towards his surgery next month.
WTVM
Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way
2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 13
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Target coming to Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Downtown Target + More | Auburn. Project Cost: $2,400,000. Project Address:...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez receives recognition
Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez was recently named a national finalist for the Future Farmers of America’s “Grain Production Proficiency Award.” Tovar-Martinez is the first student in the history of the Sumter County FFA to reach the national level in any proficiency award category. He is one of only four finalists in the nation.
Waddell Elementary School teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The first One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year is a dedicated teacher who often goes above and beyond. Down the halls of Waddell Elementary School we find Terry Tew, a kindergarten teacher with over 30 years of experience. Inside his classroom we find 20 eager and excited little […]
