Greensboro, NC

abc45.com

School safety inside the classroom and at large events

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — “Why should an airport be safer than my schools?," asked FCSO Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. Currently only middle and high schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have metal detectors. “I have said this from day one, from day one, day one," said Sheriff Kimbrough. There...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Part of Battleground Avenue Closed for Crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injury and a damaged utility pole, Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive are closed in both directions pending repairs by Duke Energy. The north and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue and east and west lanes of Markland Drive are closed. An estimated time of repair completion has not been determined at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
abc45.com

High Point residents speak up about dangerous crosswalk

"The oncoming traffic to the left stopped and the last lane of traffic to the right just the guy didn't stop, he just kept driving" said High Point business owner Janet Sullivan. Sullivan knows how speedy drivers can pose a threat to pedestrians where Hillcrest merges with North Main Street.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Zaxby's Robbed by Former Employee

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to an Armed Robbery at the Zaxby's Restaurant location at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway. The suspect reportedly left the business in a gray SUV. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby, and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle contained the arrestee, Alexander Rios, and two other occupants. The other occupants were identified as a juvenile driver, and another passenger/arrestee, Michael James Blevins.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

New bag policy for Guilford County Schools

Traditional bags and purses are out and clear bags and purses are what’s in style now at Guilford County School sporting events. If you’re thinking about bringing your new Kate Spade bag to Friday night football games you may want to trade it out for a clear zip-lock bag or a clear clutch. GCS Executive director for emergencies Mike Richey said this is just another way to ensure safety.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Law enforcement want parents to be aware of new TikTok trend

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Law enforcement across the region are becoming increasingly concerned about a new TikTok trend encouraging children to leave home. “This latest trend on TikTok and social media is to runaway and whenever we put out a bulletin looking for them, how many likes can you get, is the points system," said York County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Faris. "That’s just the wrong way to do it kids.”
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Man Charged with Murder After April Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have continued to investigate the shooting from Garden Court Apartments on April 25 that left one dead. As a result, on September 8, a warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder for Possession of a Firearm by Felon. On September 15, Crowder was located in the 5000 block of Shattalon Drive. He ran away but was arrested by WSPD SWAT personnel. Crowder was in possession of a firearm which was seized.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

I-40 West Closed for Tanker Truck Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Westbound Interstate 40 at Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem is currently shut down completely to traffic. North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a vehicle collision involving a tanker truck. Traffic is being diverted onto Union Cross Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next 3-4 hours.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Multiple Randolph County Vehicles Broken Into

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — A string of vehicle break-in robberies happened on Tuesday morning in Randolph County, all along Highway 311. The suspects were believed to be targeting unlocked cars, going after valuable possessions including money. The still-unknown suspects are reportedly driving in a blue/gray four-door sedan. Anyone with...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Graham Car Crash Kills Three

GRAHAM, N.C. — Wednesday night, a collision between two cars on W. Moore Street resulted in three people dead. Just after 9:00 p.m., Graham Police, Fire, Alamance County Rescue, and EMS were all on scene. One vehicle had a 23-year-old female with her seven-week-old infant child, with the other...
GRAHAM, NC
abc45.com

Shots Fired in Graham Leave One Injured

GRAHAM, N.C. — At 10:00 p.m. Monday night, Graham Police responded to a call of a shots heard in the area of E Gilbreath St near Ray St. There was also a report of an unoccupied vehicle that crashed nearby. Another call from the 300 block of Albright Ave...
GRAHAM, NC
abc45.com

Homicide Victim's Body Discovered on 29th Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday night, Winston-Salem Police responded to the 1200 block of E 29th St. on a report of citizens locating a deceased male's body adjacent to the street. Upon arrival, officers identified the decedent as being Terrance Mason, 17. Preliminary evidence indicates this incident is a homicide.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Olivia the NC Zoo Rhino Dies, One of their Oldest Animals

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Olivia, a 54-year-old southern white rhinoceros who has lived at the North Carolina Zoo for more than 30 years, passed away on Thursday. A North Carolina Zoo resident since 1987, Olivia was a breeding partner with male rhino Stan, although no offspring were born. In later...
ASHEBORO, NC

