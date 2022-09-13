PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Law enforcement across the region are becoming increasingly concerned about a new TikTok trend encouraging children to leave home. “This latest trend on TikTok and social media is to runaway and whenever we put out a bulletin looking for them, how many likes can you get, is the points system," said York County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Faris. "That’s just the wrong way to do it kids.”

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO