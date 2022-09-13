ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Money — Stocks plunge after inflation edges higher

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Getty

Inflation rose despite predictions of a decrease in August, and the stock market didn’t take it well. We’ll also look at Congress attempting to avert “economic catastrophe” and see how much child poverty fell thanks to the Child Tax Credit.

But first, learn more about the devastating effects of droughts in Utah.

Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom. Subscribe here.

Stocks suffer worst day of losses this year

An unexpected inflation jump in August set stocks plunging Tuesday as Wall Street braced for steeper Federal Reserve rate hikes and a potential economic slowdown.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 3.9 percent, a decline of more than 1200 points, after the Labor Department released a surprisingly hot consumer price index (CPI) report earlier in the day.
  • The S&P 500 fell 4.3 percent and the Nasdaq composite sunk 5.1 percent on the day. All three major indexes suffer their worst day of losses this year.

“US stocks are crumbling after a very hot inflation [report] has Wall Street nervous that they were too optimistic in forecasting the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at trading firm OANDA.

Sylvan has more on the market sell-off here.

📉 BREAKING DOWN THE DATA

Markets began selling off after the Labor Department reported a 0.1 percent increase in the CPI, a closely watched gauge of inflation, in August.

  • While the size of the increase was relatively small, it defied economists’ predictions of an overall decline in prices in August.
  • Prices for food, shelter, medical care and basic consumer staples also rose sharply in August, causing alarm among investors and concern about how the Federal Reserve would respond.
  • Food prices on the whole rose 0.8 percent in August, with prices for groceries and other store-bought food items up 0.7 percent. Prices for food have risen 11.4 percent over the past 12 months, the largest annual increase since May 1979.

“Today’s higher-than-expected CPI reading shows that we still have a long way to go before inflation returns to more normal levels,” said Scott Brave, lead consumer spending economist at Morning Consult, in a Tuesday analysis.

Here’s more on the report from Sylvan.

⏳ AWKWARD TIMING

The stock market meltdown and inflation increase didn’t stop the White House from holding a celebration for the passage of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden, in remarks to a crowd of more than 1,000 people, called the bill the “single most important legislation passed in the Congress to combat inflation, and one of the most significant laws in our nation’s history, in my view.”

“With this law, the American people won, and special interests lost,” Biden declared.

  • It was a jovial mood on the South Lawn, where lawmakers, activists and administration allies gathered and musician James Taylor performed before Biden took the stage.
  • Taylor called it a “hopeful moment” in a break between songs and urged collaboration to fight climate change.

But the party-like atmosphere masked the reality that Biden must still manage a precarious economy that threatens his positive message heading into the midterms.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels take us to the White House here.

OFF THE RAILS

Congress seeks to avert ‘catastrophe’ from rail strike

Lawmakers are under pressure to avert a rail worker strike as soon as this week that would batter the nation’s economy just before November’s midterm elections.

Republican senators introduced a resolution to impose a new contract if negotiations between railroads and unions collapse, while Democrats say they would pass legislation to block a rail shutdown if necessary.

  • More than 115,000 rail workers can legally strike as of Friday, and negotiations appeared to reach a stalemate Tuesday.
  • A strike would bring the transport of grain, fuel, lumber, car parts and other key products to a halt, likely damaging the nation’s fragile supply chains and sending prices soaring.
  • Some railroads are already shutting down their operations in advance of Friday’s deadline, putting pressure on lawmakers to intervene sooner than expected.

Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten said Tuesday that the big business group is “deeply concerned about the potential for economic catastrophe” if talks are not resolved by Thursday night.

Karl

.

: White House preparing contingencies in event of rail worker strike

🧒🏻 CTC STUDY

Child poverty fell by 46 percent in 2021 amid tax credit expansion

Child poverty in the United States fell by 46 percent in 2021, a record low achieved largely by expanding the child tax credit, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data shows 5.2 percent of children were in poverty in 2021, down significantly from the 9.2 percent of impoverished children the previous year.

  • The bureau attributed much of the decline to the expanded child tax credit, which Democrats through the American Rescue Plan increased from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and to $3,000 for children between ages 6 and 17.
  • The expanded credit expired at the end of last year, causing almost 4 million children to fall into poverty, according to another study.

The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld

.

Good to Know

Twitter shareholders on Tuesday approved a $44 billion merger agreement with Elon Musk, though the deal remains in limbo as a lawsuit between the social media company and the SpaceX CEO moves through a Delaware court.

During the special meeting, the shareholders also approved a measure relating to compensation for Twitter executives resulting from the merger agreement.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

  • Progressive lawmakers opposed to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) push for changes to the environmental review process are flexing their muscles, making a concerted effort to stop congressional leaders from fulfilling a deal with the West Virginia Democrat.
  • Chicago has always been a city of advocacy. The fight for civil rights can be seen through the work of prominent names such as Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers and Martin Luther King Jr. Today, South Side native Jitu Brown is one of many continuing the call for equity.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 8

Billie Herrod
3d ago

All of this, and Democrats were celebrating their big inflationary bill in PA. With inflation sitting at 8.3% and stocks down 1300 points today!!!

Reply
7
Dannymac
3d ago

Wait til after the midterms and that strategic oil reserve release bump runs out and the real gas prices hit and inflation climbs to over 9% again. Depleted our emergency oil reserve to give a small decrease in gas prices right before midterms. Eventually we’ll all realize how much you have lied and destroyed our economy.

Reply
2
