Watch: Bill Murray talks RiverDogs playoffs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs’ Director of Fun, Bill Murray, was on hand Tuesday as the team begins the first round of playoffs.

Murray told News 2’s Mark Morgan that there are two keys to the team’s success, which he hopes to carry through the playoffs: the food and the people of Charleston.

The RiverDogs take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in their first game of the best-of-three series Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

