Report: Eye-Opening Brett Favre Text Messages Related To Mississippi Welfare Scandal Revealed

Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
In White Folks News: Brett Favre Reportedly Sneakily Siphoned Off $5 Million In Welfare Funds For Volleyball Stadium At Daughter’s School
Brett Favre’s texts reveal collaborative plans with Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to take $5 million welfare funds for volleyball stadium
Texts reveal Brett Favre lobbying for money from Mississippi's state welfare system
New texts reveal former NFL quarterback Brett Favre lobbying former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for funds from Mississippi's state welfare system to be redirected to projects of his choice. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on how as much as $80 million were diverted to several different projects in the state rather than the welfare system and the $8 million directed to Favre. Sept. 14, 2022.
Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Troubling Brett Favre News
Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe didn't hold back when talking about Brett Favre's involvement in a welfare scandal. During Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, the Hall of Fame tight end put Favre on blast. "I talked to people that was in the room when Brett Favre went to the Hall of Fame...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
'Santa came today': Brett Favre texts show his role in Mississippi welfare scandal
Newly released text messages from NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre show he was much more involved than previously known in pushing for millions of federal welfare dollars to be diverted from helping poor families to instead pay for a new volleyball facility at the school where his daughter played the sport.
Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
Jenn Sterger Speaks Out On Favre: NFL World Reacts
A report from Mississippi Today that surfaced this week showed former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's messages with former Gov. Phil Bryant regarding a welfare fund. Jenn Sterger, who was a sideline reporter for the New York Jets in 2008, said Favre sent her suggestive text messages and voicemails back then. She also alleged that Favre sent explicit photos of himself.
Brett Favre biographer tells fans not to read book
Author Jeff Pearlman is warning readers not to buy his "largely glowing" biography on Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre after text messages uncovered earlier this week revealed that Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant diverted welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pearlman's...
Former Mississippi Governor Implicated in Brett Favre Fraud Case
Brett Favre’s ongoing legal troubles with the welfare of Mississippi has now become a conspiracy at the highest levels of the state’s government. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly helped Favre obtain at least $5 million from the state’s welfare funds, according to copies of text messages obtained by Mississippi Today as part of its investigation into the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal
The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
Brian Murphy: Favre, Peterson are reminder to beware who you worship
"Beware who you worship," writes Brian Murphy.
