ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 9

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
carolinajournal.com

Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith

A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
WFMY NEWS2

100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grader#Dr Jill Biden#First Lady#Aggie Academy
WFMY NEWS2

'Their clients are family' | Salons and barbershops help tackle infant mortality

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of new moms. In fact, black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. In response to high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, local barbers and hairstylists are training to provide resources and information to new and expecting parents. It's all a part of the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies Initiative.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy