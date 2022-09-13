Read full article on original website
First Lady Jill Biden highlights NC A&T's Aggie Academy on education tour
GREENSBORO, N.C. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited North Carolina A&T State University on Monday. She said the Triad is leading the way in education. The visit was part of her tour to bring attention to the areas of concern in education. Dr. Jill Biden spoke about the...
Why is Jesse Helms’ name on a GOP event in Rockingham County?
WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrats want to make Rep. Ted Budd look bad for having participated in the annual Reagan-Helms Dinner in Rockingham County last weekend. Budd, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, was the guest speaker at the event, just as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was a year ago. But that’s to be […]
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings. On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage. The fair focuses specifically on positions in transportation, maintenance, building services,...
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith
A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College professor who passed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday. Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton. "My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I...
Aggie Academy receives recognition from first lady | Here's what it is
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggie Academy held its first open house on Tuesday to celebrate one month of being open. North Carolina A&T State University is the only HBCU in our state to have a lab school. The school offers hands-on research experience for students from underperforming schools while also...
Local promoters have something for the grown-up and sexy crowd during homecoming
Homecoming season is approaching and many people will be flocking to Winston-Salem the week of Oct. 17. To help kick off the festivities, the S & L Group and Harlem Beer are throwing an event called The Ultimate Ramily Homecoming Day/Night Palooza on Sept. 30 at Simply Sonya’s from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
"Her skin looks like me," Triad girl excited for for new Little Mermaid movie
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents across the country have been capturing their daughter's reactions to the new Little Mermaid Trailer starring Halle Bailey, a black girl, playing the role of Ariel. Stacy Couch's daughter Makayla has always been a fan of the Little Mermaid and when she saw the trailer...
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
'Their clients are family' | Salons and barbershops help tackle infant mortality
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of new moms. In fact, black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. In response to high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, local barbers and hairstylists are training to provide resources and information to new and expecting parents. It's all a part of the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies Initiative.
Winston-Salem woman calls News 2 for roof help after a year goes by and leaks not fixed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Edenwood Drive in Winston-Salem, there's a house that's been home to the Hairston family for three generations. "Oh, it means the world to me, so glad we can keep it in the family," Natalie Hairston said. Check out more ways our Call For Action team...
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth Co. Schools are searching for 'missing' students
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — When you hear about missing kids, a lot of questions come to mind. Those are questions some Triad school districts are trying to answer after thousands of their students haven't been back to school since the pandemic. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake learned more about...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
Video shows Forsyth County high school principal using “N” word while talking to student
A video that recently surfaced online shows a Forsyth County high school principal using the “N” word while talking to a student. School officials have confirmed that the student recorded the conversation with East Forsyth High School Principal Jeff Cheney on Sept. 9. The video does not show...
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
