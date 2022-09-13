Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
Alternative Breaks come back from pandemic break
Central Michigan University’s Alternative Breaks program is back and looking to rebuild after two years of operations hindered by COVID-19. The program is an opportunity for CMU students to volunteer in the community and beyond, doing hands-on service. According to Morgan Reigler, treasurer and secretary of Alternative Breaks, the...
Central Michigan Life
Mount Pleasant's third-oldest business is closed
After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer. “After...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant seeks tribal support for patrol car cameras
Among the 22 items listed for Saginaw Chippewa Tribal 2 percent payments are four that are considered critical to Mt. Pleasant city officials, who have prioritized nearly $2 million in requests. City commissioners on Monday received on their consent agenda a list of requests that department heads think should be...
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
Grand Haven cancels varsity football game Friday at Rockford
The Grand Haven at Rockford varsity football game will not be played as the Buccaneers have informed the Rams that they do not have enough healthy players to play
wilcoxnewspapers.com
After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners
Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
WNEM
Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime. “We’re doing the best we can to try to discourage the theft and at least bring justice to the stores that are losing the money because of theft,” said Midland Police Department Community Relations Manager Jose Deleon.
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
abc12.com
Flint man faces life in prison after carjacking, armed robbery incident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and armed robbery of a Saginaw resident as a habitual offender on Friday. Prosecutors say a Genesee County jury convicted 32-year-old Delon Deon Thomas on charges of carjacking and armed robbery. As a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
Saginaw father of 2 shot 4 times before body found dumped on street, testimony reveals
SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a white memorial T-shirt bearing the face of her slain fiancé and father of her two children, a Saginaw woman testified about the last time she saw him. “He gave the kids a hug and a kiss and gave me a hug and a...
Michigan Man Steals Lotto Ticket Wins $100 and Goes to Jail
A Michigan man could end up behind bars for 10 years after attempting to redeem a $100 winning ticket. In the middle of the night on Sept 9th, a man broke into JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn and went on a free shopping spree. He used his five-finger discount on scratch-off lottery tickets, a couple of packs of smokes, and $50 cash. The entire incident was caught on security camera footage. Then later that same day, the unlucky man thought he was lucky when he won $100 from one of the scratch-off lottery tickets. So, he decided to go get his money according to court records obtained by Mlive,
WNEM
Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
Saginaw councilman used racial slur before being hit by baseball bat, report states
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores allegedly hurled racial slurs at a neighbor who then struck him with a baseball bat in part over a yard dispute, a police report stated. Flores in the report denied elements of the account from Walter Curley, who hit the councilman...
Judge reduces sentence for Ty Garbin, key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
(AP) - A judge on Friday slashed nearly four years off the prison sentence of a star witness in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, assuring he'll be free in 2023.Ty Garbin's sentence of 6 1/4 years was reduced to 2 1/2 years, a reward even greater than prosecutors had sought.U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker cited Garbin's "substantial assistance" to the government and his own assessment of the 26-year-old airplane mechanic, who cooperated soon after his arrest, pleaded guilty and testified at two trials.Prosecutors had requested a 36-month reduction while Garbin's attorney asked for 51 months. Jonker settled on a...
