NBC12
Virginia legislators working to provide federal assistance for Buchanan County flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been two months since devastating floods destroyed nearly 100 homes in Buchanan County. US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced they are working on getting a Major Disaster Declaration approved from the Biden Administration. Friday is the deadline for residents...
NBC12
Dry conditions taking hold across Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekly (Thursday) drought monitor map is out, with Central Virginia staying in the “abnormally dry” category. There’s not much of a change from last week’s update-- although you’ll notice the Eastern Shore is now in Moderate drought. There are a LOT of farmers on the Eastern Shore.
NBC12
State Board of Education works on history and social science lesson changes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education hopes to approve those final changes to history and social science lessons in January. But it will take up to three years to implement the new curriculum. The 402 page draft contains a host of revisions to how history and social...
NBC12
VDH receives grant to address maternal mortality
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is receiving funding to address maternal mortality in the Commonwealth. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that Dr. Ryan Diduk-Smith, who serves as the director of the Division of Death Prevention received a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NBC12
Department of Education to revise guidelines on transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education unveiled plans that revise its guidelines on transgender students. “VDOE is replacing the 2021 Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools with model policies that support positive and safe learning environments for all students while respecting the rights and values of parents,” VDOE said on its website.
NBC12
Education Secretary sees interest in lab schools from across the state
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Education says interest in creating lab schools in Virginia is coming from all sections of the state. Aimee Guidera briefed members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday morning. She said 20 colleges and universities, 13 community colleges and 4 higher education centers...
NBC12
Forecast: Beautiful weekend weather in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather into the weekend with hot temperatures taking hold next week. Friday Overnight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s. FIRST ALERT:...
NBC12
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
NBC12
Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old
ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy. On Sept. 12, Virginia State Police were called around 10 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County. At the scene, troopers found the boy with a...
NBC12
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
NBC12
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
