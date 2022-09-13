ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC12

Dry conditions taking hold across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekly (Thursday) drought monitor map is out, with Central Virginia staying in the “abnormally dry” category. There’s not much of a change from last week’s update-- although you’ll notice the Eastern Shore is now in Moderate drought. There are a LOT of farmers on the Eastern Shore.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

VDH receives grant to address maternal mortality

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is receiving funding to address maternal mortality in the Commonwealth. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that Dr. Ryan Diduk-Smith, who serves as the director of the Division of Death Prevention received a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Department of Education to revise guidelines on transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education unveiled plans that revise its guidelines on transgender students. “VDOE is replacing the 2021 Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools with model policies that support positive and safe learning environments for all students while respecting the rights and values of parents,” VDOE said on its website.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Education Secretary sees interest in lab schools from across the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Education says interest in creating lab schools in Virginia is coming from all sections of the state. Aimee Guidera briefed members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday morning. She said 20 colleges and universities, 13 community colleges and 4 higher education centers...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Forecast: Beautiful weekend weather in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather into the weekend with hot temperatures taking hold next week. Friday Overnight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s. FIRST ALERT:...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy. On Sept. 12, Virginia State Police were called around 10 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County. At the scene, troopers found the boy with a...
NBC12

A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
NBC12

Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT

