Nathan MacKinnon close to extension with Avalanache
LAS VEGAS – There were no tells at the table when Nathan MacKinnon sat down with reporters for the NHL Media Tour Thursday, no swelling wasteline or anything to suggest the famously, fanatically dedicated superstar took any time off to soak in his first Stanley Cup win this summer.
Winnipeg Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy, will use collection of alternate captains
The Winnipeg Jets have stripped Blake Wheeler of the team's captaincy and will enter the 2022-23 season with a collection of alternate captains instead, the team announced Friday. Those players are still being determined. "It is our goal to expand the leadership base within our hockey team," Jets coach Rick...
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing
For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
Here's when Brad Marchand is aiming to return to Bruins' lineup
The Boston Bruins likely will be without Brad Marchand until around Thanksgiving. The star left winger joined his teammates at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament hosted by The Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday and gave an update on his rehab from offseason hip surgery when speaking to reporters.
Nashville Predators Prospects Shine at Rookie Camp
This afternoon 26 Predators prospects took the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for on-ice work on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Camp. Twenty-three athletes under the direction of Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and his coaching staff worked on skills and drills as they prepare for the NHL Prospect Showcase in Raleigh, NC this weekend.
Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter
The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
Maple Leafs 2022-23 Divisional Preview: Boston Bruins
Familiar foes. Arch rivals. Call them what you want, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, simply put, do not like each other. While the Maple Leafs have made the playoffs the last six seasons, the Bruins have knocked them out on two occasions and — as many Maple Leafs fans want to forget — they also came out on the winning side against a Maple Leafs team that crumbled in Game 7 of their 2012-13 playoff series.
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
Zdeno Chara visits his buddies at Bruins captains' practice
BOSTON -- Bruins veterans and captains have been hitting the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton this week. On Tuesday, they had a special visitor.That visitor was pretty hard to miss, too, considering it was Zdeno Chara. The former Bruins captain was spotted leaving the Bruins' practice facilities on Tuesday, though it should be noted the 45-year-old did not touch the ice during his visit.Chara was just popping in to say hello to his old buddies, but his appearance will certainly spark speculation that he may be considering a reunion with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (both of whom...
Sharks, Evander Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
SAN JOSE —Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.The Sharks announced the agreement that they said was approved by the NHL and the Players' Association, saying they were "satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons."Kane in a statement posted to Twitter thanked fans for their support and said the adversity has made him stronger."I played some of my best hockey in San Jose and gave everything I had on the ice," Kane said....
Mark Scheifele on Blake Wheeler losing Jets' captaincy: 'He has the support of everyone in the room'
LAS VEGAS — “They couldn’t have waited a day?” Mark Scheifele joked, breaking the tension. What were the odds that he’d be doing interviews at the NHL Player Media Tour in Vegas just hours after the Winnipeg Jets announced they’d stripped Blake Wheeler of the captaincy? Scheifele barely had time to process the news.
Kotsay: Command top priority for A's after loss to Astros
The Athletics fell 5-0 to the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park, but the final stat line might be misleading due to the dominance displayed by one player: Yordan Álvarez. Álvarez had Adrián Martínez's number at the plate. The 25-year-old went off for a hat-trick, hitting three...
MacKinnon says he and Avalanche are close on a new contract
Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche soon, and it could make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.MacKinnon wants to get something done before the season starts next month, adding he'll shelve talks if an agreement isn't reached by Oct. 12 when the reigning champions raise their Stanley Cup banner and begin their title defense."We're pretty close," MacKinnon said Thursday at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour outside Las Vegas. "I'd prefer it to be done. ... It gets emotional. You feel like it's personal sometimes. I'd like to get it done just so it's not...
Bruins star David Pastrnak optimistic a new contract will be worked out
David Pastrnak still doesn't have a contract beyond the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season, but the Boston Bruins star is optimistic that the two sides will find common ground on a new deal at some point. "Yeah, of course," Pastrnak told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday. "This city is...
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line
The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp
Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
Nathan MacKinnon Deal With Avs Close, Won’t Be in Single Digits
A few members of the NHL media, including Michael Russo of The Athletic, are reporting that Nathan MacKinnon has opened up about the status of his contract negotiations with the Colorado Avalanche. Russo writes that MacKinnon, “says his contract extension talks are close and will be done soon and won’t be single digits. He hopes it to be done by opening night or he’d prefer not to talk during season.”
