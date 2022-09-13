Why would anyone want to hear the lies that Phil Bredesen put out. He said that he wouldn't raise taxes when that football stadium was built. He raised taxes 3 times! He tried to sneak that ball team behind the backs of the people of Davidson County. He gave Bud Adams a sweet deal. All at the expenses of the people of Davidson County. He said that he wanted to put Nashville on the map. But he is too stupid to figure out that Nashville was on the map a HUNDRED YEARS before he was born. Then when he built the " bunker" at the Governor's Mansion. Against the will of the people. . Part of it was donated by private donation. But he thinks that since he was Governor, he could do whatever he pleased. I wish he would go back to New York and stay.
