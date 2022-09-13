Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal, alleging he also paid about $2 million in bribes to a former Maui official. It’s the largest ever bribery case in Hawaii history. Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy, owner of...
Wastewater Executive Milton Choy Charged With Bribing Former Maui Official
Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy has been charged for allegedly bribing a former Maui County official to win millions of dollars in contracts to upgrade Maui’s wastewater systems. A pair of federal indictments unsealed Thursday allege that Choy paid Stewart Stant, the former director of Maui’s Department of Environmental...
Oahu man faces up to 25 years in prison for series of robberies
Micah Roman-Santos committed a series of robberies last October, according to information presented in court, targeting places on the westside.
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. On Oahu alone, prosecutors have identified 160 people who were charged with serious crimes by criminal complaints whose cases now have to go before a grand jury for an indictment.
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
KITV.com
Attorney arrested as part of ongoing corruption investigation into former Honolulu prosecutor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Federal agents arrested attorney Sheri Jean Tanaka in California on Tuesday. Tanaka represented Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. in administrative, civil, and criminal matters. She was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Feds broaden corruption probe involving Keith Kaneshiro
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have broadened their corruption probe involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Today in California, making her the sixth charged in the alleged scheme. An indictment claims Sheri Tanaka played a pivotal role in helping to facilitate prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee over a workplace dispute, while conspiring to bribe […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents are sounding the alarm about illegally obtained ghost guns and other gun parts they’re finding in Hawaii homes. The weapons are increasingly being used in violent crimes. “We are seeing a significant increase,” said John Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations....
Hawaii Pain Doctor Rudy Puana Sentenced To 7.5 Years For Drug Offenses
Hawaii island physician Rudy Puana, who was convicted of running a prescription drug ring that his former prosecutor sister, Katherine Kealoha, tried to conceal, is headed to prison for 7 1/2 years, a federal judge ruled Monday. The sentencing comes after a jury found Puana guilty in April of 38...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana was sentenced to 7 1/2 years behind bars on Monday following his conviction in a federal drug trial connected to the Kealoha scandal. That’s far less than the 15 to 20 years that prosecutors had asked for. Puana was found...
Neal Milner: Hawaii Needs Inspired Public Workers, Not Bureaucrats
It’s been a terrible couple of months for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. So, what else is new? The bad bureaucracy beat goes on. And on. Shape things up!. Quit thinking that way. It gets us nowhere. Well, maybe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New trial ordered for 3 suspects previously convicted in 2018 beating of security guard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018. The state Court of Appeals ruled the prosecution violated rules during the trial of Wesley Samoa, Natisha Tautalatasi, and Lama Lauvao by using video of the security guard, John Kanui, in a hospital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Attorney General Holly Shikada is drawing criticism for her plans to fire a top white-collar crime and public corruption investigator who has been critical of the office. Clean government advocates said the move is in retaliation to Daniel Hanagami’s criticisms of Shikada — and they worry...
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days. Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes. Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
Three Kapahulu robberies overnight highlight uptick in crime
Three robberies within a 24-hour period add to a recent rash of violent crime in the Kapahulu-Kahala area. It's putting many residents and businesses on high alert.
DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
