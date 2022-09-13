ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
California Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Attorney arrested as part of ongoing corruption investigation into former Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Federal agents arrested attorney Sheri Jean Tanaka in California on Tuesday. Tanaka represented Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. in administrative, civil, and criminal matters. She was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 8.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Abercrombie
KHON2

Feds broaden corruption probe involving Keith Kaneshiro

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have broadened their corruption probe involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Today in California, making her the sixth charged in the alleged scheme. An indictment claims Sheri Tanaka played a pivotal role in helping to facilitate prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee over a workplace dispute, while conspiring to bribe […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Campaign Finance#Engineering#Corruption#Kan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days. Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes. Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy