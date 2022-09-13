ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

I-80 closed in both directions due to new fire UPDATE – I-80 now open

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Highway reopened in both directions. UPDATE 6:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of I-80 is now open. Plumas County residents who use Highway 80 to head to the Bay Area will have to find an alternate route. Thankfully, Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon has reopened this week to through traffic, though there is one-way controlled traffic in some areas.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Rain Relief Possible Starting Late This Weekend

Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend. A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to two inches, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that the greater Sonora area and Yosemite could receive 1-2 inches of rain over the three-day period. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.
SONORA, CA
CBS News

Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville

Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Paradise Post

Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire

Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise

Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'Aggressive' Mosquito wildfire damages more buildings

The Mosquito fire roaring through the dry Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento, California, made an unexpected surge Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters expressed cautious optimism that they were gaining control over the blaze. An offshoot of the fire raced up from the bottom of a steep canyon next to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two buildings lost in Stead fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews from the city of Reno and Stead airport responded to a building on fire in the 14000 block of Mount Vida Street about 3:52 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters were putting out flames on the outside and inside of a building as a KOLO 8 News Now photographer arrived. Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one building and spread to a nearby building.
RENO, NV

