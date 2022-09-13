Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
Mosquito Fire battle continues as temps drop | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Fire crews are expecting some welcome relief from the dry, hot and windy weather while battling the Mosquito Fire. Beginning Saturday, cooler temperatures, higher humidity, rain and more wind are forecast by the National Weather Service.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke again impacting Lake Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is again impacting air quality Friday morning at Lake Tahoe. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is dealing with very unhealthy-to-hazardous air quality while South Tahoe has a little better conditions. All schools in the Truckee-Tahoe school district have been canceled on Friday.
Sierra Sun
Smoke may push into Truckee-Tahoe region; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we have come...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
I-80 closed in both directions due to new fire UPDATE – I-80 now open
UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Highway reopened in both directions. UPDATE 6:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of I-80 is now open. Plumas County residents who use Highway 80 to head to the Bay Area will have to find an alternate route. Thankfully, Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon has reopened this week to through traffic, though there is one-way controlled traffic in some areas.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
mymotherlode.com
Rain Relief Possible Starting Late This Weekend
Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend. A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to two inches, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that the greater Sonora area and Yosemite could receive 1-2 inches of rain over the three-day period. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
Paradise Post
Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire
Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise
Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
San Francisco Examiner
'Aggressive' Mosquito wildfire damages more buildings
The Mosquito fire roaring through the dry Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento, California, made an unexpected surge Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters expressed cautious optimism that they were gaining control over the blaze. An offshoot of the fire raced up from the bottom of a steep canyon next to...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire smoke continues to impact Sacramento region's air quality. Here's the 2-day forecast
Onshore winds have improved air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but unhealthy and hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Wednesday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to unhealthy air quality...
KOLO TV Reno
Two buildings lost in Stead fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews from the city of Reno and Stead airport responded to a building on fire in the 14000 block of Mount Vida Street about 3:52 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters were putting out flames on the outside and inside of a building as a KOLO 8 News Now photographer arrived. Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one building and spread to a nearby building.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
Comments / 0