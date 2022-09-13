ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

ROCK 96.7

Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
ROCK 96.7

Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
ROCK 96.7

Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours

Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
ROCK 96.7

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share

The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
ROCK 96.7

Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese

If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
K2 Radio

City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 759 N 6th Ave

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on September 2nd, 2022 to Marc B. Alden at 759 N 6th Ave, Mills WY 82604 and Bankers Trust Company of California 130 Liberty Street, New York NY 10006 and N.A. Collections Center of Wyoming PO Box 4000 Rawlins, WY 82301 and Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems PO Box 607 Gillette WY 82717 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at 771 Nth 6th Ave and 759 N 6th Ave Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building and has been demolished. Itemized and list of work done.
ROCK 96.7

Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?

Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
ROCK 96.7

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

