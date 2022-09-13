Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Local Students Selected for 2022-23 National Merit Semifinalists
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Independent School District students are El Paso County’s lone National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday. Deena Al-Dahwi, from Coronado High School, and Anna Dixon, from Franklin High School, are among more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship program. […]
Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022. For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso adds more community meetings regarding 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package...
KVIA
NMSU graduate workers express continued outrage, concern to university leaders at regents meeting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- “You actively work to ensure that we remain in poverty!" These are just some of the brash words spoken at Thursday's regents' meeting by graduate workers at New Mexico State University. The NMSU Graduate Union held a public comment session during the meeting. Members...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The City of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
cbs4local.com
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 4, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week four after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 35 F Gadsden 21 F El Dorado 22 F Organ Mountain 49 F Mountain View 40 […]
cbs4local.com
EPCC to host annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta
El Paso Community College will be hosting their 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The Fiesta will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be spoken word artist, Chibbie Orduna. Other guest speakers...
cbs4local.com
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
Local Organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Public Library, Amano Art Collective host artist showcase at 4 El Paso libraries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library and Amano Art Collective announced a new artist showcase that will be featured at four public libraries. “BiblioAztec” will showcase over 40 local artists will be displayed at the following libraries:. Esperanza Acosta Moreno branch, 12480 Pebble Hills...
The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby
The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
cbs4local.com
Duo coaches El Paso Rugby, including male players
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two El Paso women who love Rugby are this week's Focus on Breaking the Bias. Arilene Hernandez and Susan Lackey are the founders of El Paso Rugby. “Growing up we saw men in the jerseys. So it was hard for us to envision ourselves in those same positions. I think now, we are an opportunity for young girls. For young women to see that and be like, "Oh I can do that and I want to do that, there’s nothing that says that i can’t,"" Hernandez said.
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
cbs4local.com
Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
KFOX 14
El Paso representative hopes to work with Sunland Park to address subdivision concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new development that sits on the Texas-New Mexico line has raised concerns among people who live in the Upper Valley. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein who represents the Upper Valley on the El Paso City Council is hoping the City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park can work together to address concerns.
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
