Ray Shepard passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Ray was born July 15, 1942, to RV and Estelle Shepard. Ray served in the Navy. He was employed in the oilfield for twenty-five years but the job he enjoyed the most was working as a lake keeper. He worked as a lake keeper at Lake Abilene for 16 years prior to retirement in 2006. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO