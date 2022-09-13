Read full article on original website
Related
Montco Donut Aficionados: Here’s a Local Flavor Combo That Mochi Fans Will Enjoy Muchly
The donut biz — having already responded to flavor trends from 1960s sugary cereal toppings to cross-breeding (cronuts) to alcohol infusions — is evolving once again. Mochi Ring Donut, a new chain, now has two shops in Montgomery County, selling baked breakfast rings made from the namesake Japanese rice cakes. Details on this latest donut development were sprinkled throughout the coverage in What Now Philly.
Bed Bath & Beyond Pulls the Plug on Wynnewood Store; Other Montco Locations Remain Afloat — For Now
In a nationwide move to cinch its (bathrobe) belt a little tighter in tough times, Bed Bath & Beyond, headquartered in Union, N.J., has announce the closure of nearly 60 “lower producing” stores. The list of locations twirling down the drain was reported by Holly Herman in the West Chester Patch.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Queen Anne-Style Home from Famed Architect Horace Trumbauer
The real estate opportunity at 343 Bent Road, Wyncote, is — no real estate agent hyperbole here — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Its construction followed the design of Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer, whose local portfolio includes:. Grey Towers Castle, Glenside. Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park. The Jenkintown train station.
Skippack Residence — A Honey of a Home — Remains Free of Bees
When Sara and Jason Weaver decided to buy their Skippack home last year without an inspection, they knew there were bees in its walls, writes María Paula Mijares Torres for The Philadelphia Inquirer. What they did not know or expect is just how many there were: close to 450,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
Influx of New Yorkers to Montgomery County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Montgomery County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
National Magazine Lauds Pair of Montco Restaurants for Their Ambitious Wine Programs
Wine Spectator recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, and two local favorites found places on the prestigious list. Nearly 3,200 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories were recognized for offering outstanding wine programs. The awards are given in three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.
Ambler’s Annual Oktoberfest Prepares with the Help of Key Organizer Bob King of Ambler Saving Bank
If Ambler Savings Bank Facilities Manager Bob King and the Ambler Main Street team prepare well for the Ambler Oktoberfest on October 7–8 properly, no one will really know of the effort. And that’s the way they want to keep it. The event has been going on for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Again Musters Support to Fight In-County Food Insecurity
The eighth annual VFTCB Freedom from Hunger food drive is more important than ever, as Montgomery County food insecurity data trend up. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) kicked off its eighth Annual Valley Forge Freedom from Hunger Food Drive by cooking and serving hot lunch to more than 100 guests at the Norristown Hospitality Center.
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Willow Grove Park — Having Survived the Pandemic — Moves Forward in Restoring Amusement Park Experience to Retail Site
Willow Grove Park's plan to bring family entertainment and dining back onsite is advancing. The ambitious plans to restore a sense of fun and escape to Willow Grove Park — once an active leisure destination in Southeastern Pa. — are moving along, if not at the speed of a roller coaster, at least with the swiftness of a carousel horse.
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Rare and Unique Experience in Phoenixville’s Downtown: Silent Films with Live Theatre Organ
Console of the Colonial Wurlitzer Opus Theatre Organ. There aren’t many communities with operational, century old movie theaters. Rarer still are those survivors that possess markers of their age such as analog projection systems and theater pipe organs. Yet, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville checks all the boxes. It...
Couch to 5K? Hold My Beer; Rofo Fire Dept. Throws Down Couch-to-Burning-Building Challenge
The Royersford Fire Department is inviting everyday residents to experience for themselves the life of a suburban firefighter. Joe Zlomek suited up to bring the story to The Sanatoga Post. The department will train volunteers in a three-day regimen of mock exercises designed to give them the unique experience of...
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M
The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
Glenside’s Carminati Creamery Is the Home of Delicious Gelato, Just in Time for Summer’s Last Hurrah
In the heart of Keswick Village, the Carminati Creamery offers up delicious creamy gelato, reports Ben Bergman for GlensideLocal.com. Co-owner Darin Carminati always enjoyed making homemade ice cream, and while at work at the Boot in Ambler, the onsite gelato machine wasn’t getting much action, so he began to learn how to use the machine and make gelato.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0