Sixteen-year-old autistic teen Savannah Leckie, left, was killed in Ozark County in July 2017. Her biological mother, Rebecca Ruud, right, admitted to burning the girl's body after death. Ruud and co-defendant Robert Peat Jr. were originally indicted on charges relating to the murder of the girl. However, Ruud was found not guilty of those charges during a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden June 27-30. Peat's case was dismissed Sept. 14, and he is no longer charged with anything relating to the incident.

OZARK COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO