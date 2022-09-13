Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Missouri physician sentenced, to pay $550K+ after taking bribes from drug manufacturer
Randall Halley, DO, a Nixa, Mo.-based physician, was sentenced after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing the company's fentanyl drug to his patients, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 13. Dr. Halley, employed by Ozarks Community Hospital-Christian County Clinic from 2004 to June 2019, regularly accepted...
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for $1.3 million theft and tax scheme
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court today for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was sentenced by...
Missouri mother will go free after sentencing in daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of Savannah Leckie, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault
Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges. Beisner was convicted of 1st and 3rd degree assault, as well as 2nd degree kidnapping. He received 8 years for for the 1st degree domestic assault charge, 7 years for the 2nd degree kidnapping charge, and 4 years for the 3rd degree domestic assault charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.
KYTV
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
‘Potential threat to the community’: Springfield Police looking for deadly shooting suspect
Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.
Lawrence County Record
Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father
A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
Liberty Utilities denies billing error as families face shut-off notices
As Liberty Utilities customers cut back on electric and water usage, they say their bills have only multiplied under the utility monopoly.
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals truck from Rogersville construction company
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft from a Rogersville business. Security cameras captured a man stealing a truck from a construction company. The property is located in the 4500 block of south Farm Road 223, just north of Highway 60 near S & H Farm Supply.
KTTS
Police Identify Driver Killed In Crash On I-44
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the driver of a pickup who died in a crash Thursday on I-44. Police say Michael Brandon Smith, 30, from Nixa lost control of his pickup on westbound I-44 at the 78.2 mile marker. He changed lanes and pulled in front of...
933kwto.com
Man from Aurora Arrested, Accused of Raping Teen Girl
Authorities in Lawrence County have arrested a man from Aurora on charges of rape. 40-year-old Matthew Fries has been charged with four counts of first-degree rape on Tuesday following a probable cause statement. According to statements from the 17-year-old victim, she was invited to stay at Fries’ home for a...
KYTV
Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
Local food bank faces adversity with supply chain issues
As we inch towards the fall season, many people look ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday. But Thanksgiving turkeys might be hard to come by this year due to supply cost issues and inflation.
Ozark County Times
Savannah Leckie murder: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat
Sixteen-year-old autistic teen Savannah Leckie, left, was killed in Ozark County in July 2017. Her biological mother, Rebecca Ruud, right, admitted to burning the girl's body after death. Ruud and co-defendant Robert Peat Jr. were originally indicted on charges relating to the murder of the girl. However, Ruud was found not guilty of those charges during a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden June 27-30. Peat's case was dismissed Sept. 14, and he is no longer charged with anything relating to the incident.
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
KTTS
Local Schools Block Access To Seesaw Portal
(KTTS News) — Schools in the Ozarks and across the nation have reported that inappropriate images were being circulated on Seesaw. The Republic School District blocked student access to the portal and urged parents not to respond to emails from Seesaw. Some problems have also been reported in the...
