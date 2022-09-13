ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

Missouri physician sentenced, to pay $550K+ after taking bribes from drug manufacturer

Randall Halley, DO, a Nixa, Mo.-based physician, was sentenced after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing the company's fentanyl drug to his patients, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 13. Dr. Halley, employed by Ozarks Community Hospital-Christian County Clinic from 2004 to June 2019, regularly accepted...
NIXA, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges. Beisner was convicted of 1st and 3rd degree assault, as well as 2nd degree kidnapping. He received 8 years for for the 1st degree domestic assault charge, 7 years for the 2nd degree kidnapping charge, and 4 years for the 3rd degree domestic assault charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nixa, MO
Health
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
TaxBuzz

Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax Scheme

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to federal prison without parole for conducting a scheme to embezzle funds from her employer while evading taxes. According to Springfield, MO news outlet KY3, Carrie Leigh Long, 52, will serve three years and five months in federal prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Stephen R.. Bough also ordered the defendant to pay $1,329,440 in restitution -- $362,175 to her former employer and $1,071,802 to the IRS.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman sentenced 3 years prison for $1.3 Million Theft and Tax Fraud Scheme while employed by Springfield, Mo. company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Ash Grove, Mo., woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Fentanyl#Medicare#Christian County Clinic
Lawrence County Record

Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father

A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
MONETT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
KTTS

Police Identify Driver Killed In Crash On I-44

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the driver of a pickup who died in a crash Thursday on I-44. Police say Michael Brandon Smith, 30, from Nixa lost control of his pickup on westbound I-44 at the 78.2 mile marker. He changed lanes and pulled in front of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Aurora Arrested, Accused of Raping Teen Girl

Authorities in Lawrence County have arrested a man from Aurora on charges of rape. 40-year-old Matthew Fries has been charged with four counts of first-degree rape on Tuesday following a probable cause statement. According to statements from the 17-year-old victim, she was invited to stay at Fries’ home for a...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Ozark County Times

Savannah Leckie murder: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat

Sixteen-year-old autistic teen Savannah Leckie, left, was killed in Ozark County in July 2017. Her biological mother, Rebecca Ruud, right, admitted to burning the girl's body after death. Ruud and co-defendant Robert Peat Jr. were originally indicted on charges relating to the murder of the girl. However, Ruud was found not guilty of those charges during a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden June 27-30. Peat's case was dismissed Sept. 14, and he is no longer charged with anything relating to the incident.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound

A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
LEBANON, MO
KTTS

Local Schools Block Access To Seesaw Portal

(KTTS News) — Schools in the Ozarks and across the nation have reported that inappropriate images were being circulated on Seesaw. The Republic School District blocked student access to the portal and urged parents not to respond to emails from Seesaw. Some problems have also been reported in the...
REPUBLIC, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy