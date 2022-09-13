Read full article on original website
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
Grand Junction receives fire mitigation funding
The City of Grand Junction will receive funding for fire mitigation projects. The city was selected as a recipient of Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program Workforce Development funding for 17 weeks of wildfire mitigation work valued at $184,212. The work will focus on the Colorado and Gunnison river corridors. “The...
Mesa County jobless rate retreats
The monthly unemployment rate retreated in Mesa County in August as payrolls grew and the ranks of the unemployed declined. The seasonally unadjusted unemployment stood at 3.6 percent in August, according to the latest estimates from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That’s a decline of three-tenths of a point after the July rate was revised upward to 3.9 percent. At this time last year, the rate stood at 5.4 percent.
Mesa County ranch among Centennial honorees
The Johnson Reaphook Ranch in Mesa County was among a total of eight Colorado farms and ranches honored in a program recognizing family operations that have lasted a century or more. The latest honorees in the Centennial Farms and Ranches program were recognized during the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo....
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
Commercial real estate agent joins Grand Junction firm
Micah Adams has joined Straight Up Real Estate (SURE) in Grand Junction as a commercial real estate agent. Adams specializes in commercial investment and development analysis. He brings to his latest position experience as a project engineer at FCI Constructors, where he worked on the R-5 High School and Orchard Mesa Middle School projects. He also worked as a real estate development manager with the Grand Junction Economic Partnership and managed the Las Colonias Development Corp. In addition, he worked for North Peak as a preconstruction manager for single-family, multi-family and commercial construction projects.
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Broker designated Global Luxury Property Specialist
Savannah Rogers, a broker associate with Coldwell Bankers Distinctive Properties in Grand Junction, has received designation as a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury marketing program promotes luxury residential properties to affluent buyers worldwide. “Savannah fulfilled rigorous training and production requirements in order to attain...
Groundbreaking heralds construction on Clifton library
Construction is scheduled for completion next year on what will be the second largest Mesa County Libraries branch to accommodate the second-busiest operation. Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, director of the Mesa County Libraries, officiated over a groundbreaking ceremony for the Clifton Branch Library. “This is a great day for a groundbreaking. This is a pretty special time for our county,” she said.
Grand Junction tax collections trend upward
Tax collections, a key measure of retail sales and lodging activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported a 9.6 percent increase in its combined sales and use tax collections for July compared to the same month a year ago. Lodging tax collections rose 20.3 percent on a year-over-year basis.
Western Colorado 211 receives funding
Western Colorado 211 received nearly $100,000 under a new state law providing $1 million in funding for operational expenses of the Colorado 211 collaborative. State Rep. Janice Rich, a Republican from Grand Junction, was among the prime sponsors of the legislation. “This has been a great service not only for Mesa County, but the entire Western Slope.”
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
In building healthy homes, company builds health business
Bill McDonald likes to say he’s in the business of building healthy housing. At the same time, though, the unique housing McDonald’s company builds has developed into a healthy business. Phoenix Haus, the Grand Junction-based company McDonald founded and oversees as chief executive officer, manufactures prefabricated and panelized...
Collision Resulting in One Fatality
According to the Grand Junction Police Department's report to KREX, a motorcyclist and an SUV were involved in a collision near the intersection of Patterson Road and Placer Street.
