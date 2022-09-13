ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
Farming, water and Wall Street on Colorado’s Western Slope

Editor’s note: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest

The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100

Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued

A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again

Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
