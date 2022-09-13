Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado school district bans "One Chip Challenge", after students are hospitalized in other states
Huerfano School District RE-1 has banned the "One Chip" social media challenge and all other Paqui brand hot chips from their schools, after several children were hospitalized in others states as a result of eating them, according to a Facebook post from district officials. The challenge became popularized online, and...
KDVR.com
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Will Colorado See the Fall Colors Change in 2022?
It's time to start watching for the bursts of fall colors to show up throughout Colorado. The summer heat seems to be fading fast and all things pumpkin are starting to show up all over the state. We had a long dry summer once again which can sometimes make the...
Colorado Moms Share Unsettling Things Kids Said to Them
They say that kids say the darnedest things. In fact, you may remember a TV show that used that phrase as its title which featured young humans saying whimsical things that came off the top of their little heads, which made for pretty great entertainment. However, sometimes the things that...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Farming, water and Wall Street on Colorado’s Western Slope
Editor’s note: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
Here's The Best College In Colorado
U.S. News & World Report laid out the best public colleges and universities in the Centennial State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Summit Daily News
Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August
COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors. The Denver Post examined single-family home sales...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest
The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100
Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
Why is Colorado’s suicide rate so high?
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the suicide rate in Colorado is at a 15-year high, and Colorado had the seventh highest suicide rate in the country in 2020.
2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued
A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again
Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
Comments / 0