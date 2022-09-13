ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

New indoor pickleball courts coming to Colorado Springs in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new indoor pickleball facility is coming to Colorado Springs in October. Springs Pickleball will be located on the west side of I-25, between Garden of the Gods Rd and Fillmore St, at 780 Vondelpark Dr. It will be housed in a 25-thousand-square-foot building formerly occupied by Trampoline World.
KRDO

South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
KRDO

Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene,...
KRDO

“It just hurt more than anything else.” Family holds memorial ride, still looking for answers in killing of mountain biker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Five years ago Saturday, Tim Watkins' body was found off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. An autopsy determined Watkins had been shot and killed, and the case was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says investigators have no active leads, and Watkins' family still is left with no answers.
KRDO

Woman suspected of stealing dog in Pueblo West and selling it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman (pictured above) who is suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman sold the dog to another individual but it has since been...
KRDO

Athletes from across the world take on the Pikes Peak Marathon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Athletes from across the world set out Sunday to participate in the annual Pikes Peak Marathon. This is the second day of the running event. Saturday, athletes participated in the Pikes Peak Ascent, a half marathon up the historic Barr Trail to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.
KRDO

Pueblo Police searching for fugitive wanted on multiple felonies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a fugitive that is wanted on multiple felonies, including escape. According to police, 42-year-old Timothy Pate is currently wanted on charges of felony escape, felony domestic violence, and two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. If you have any information on Pate's whereabouts,...
