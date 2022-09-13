COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Five years ago Saturday, Tim Watkins' body was found off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. An autopsy determined Watkins had been shot and killed, and the case was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says investigators have no active leads, and Watkins' family still is left with no answers.

PALMER LAKE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO