KRDO
New indoor pickleball courts coming to Colorado Springs in October
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new indoor pickleball facility is coming to Colorado Springs in October. Springs Pickleball will be located on the west side of I-25, between Garden of the Gods Rd and Fillmore St, at 780 Vondelpark Dr. It will be housed in a 25-thousand-square-foot building formerly occupied by Trampoline World.
KRDO
Colorado Springs selects new director for Parks & Recreation Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday that Britt Haley has been selected as the Director of the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department (PRCS), pending city council confirmation. According to the city, Haley has been serving as the acting parks director since Karen Palus’...
KRDO
March Into the Light event highlights addiction recovery during National Recovery Month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- September is National Recovery Month. An event taking place next weekend in Colorado Springs will celebrate addiction recovery and honor those who have lost their lives to addiction. March Into the Light will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at America the Beautiful Park. The event...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Woman missing since Sept. 11 found and is safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced a woman who had been missing for more than a week was found. She was first reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 when she disappeared while taking a walk. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE...
KRDO
Nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Atlanta to begin summer of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning in the summer of 2023, the Colorado Springs Airport will begin offering nonstop flights to Atlanta. According to the CSA, Delta Air Lines will provide the flights effective June 6, 2023, with service from Atlanta beginning June 5, 2023. “We cannot express how excited...
KRDO
Police ask for help finding an at-risk 14-year-old in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Police are searching for an at-risk juvenile. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Jordan Stanley is white, 14 years old, 5'10", 130 lbs. and was wearing all black clothes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Article...
KRDO
Fire department responds to working fire at Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire north of W. Filmore St. The department first reported light smoke showing from an apartment unit at 3129 Sinton Rd. This is a developing story.
KRDO
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
KRDO
Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene,...
KRDO
“It just hurt more than anything else.” Family holds memorial ride, still looking for answers in killing of mountain biker
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Five years ago Saturday, Tim Watkins' body was found off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. An autopsy determined Watkins had been shot and killed, and the case was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says investigators have no active leads, and Watkins' family still is left with no answers.
KRDO
Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Lost Friend Brewing Co. to enjoy Dogs with Jobs brew
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Sunday, enjoy a nice cold one with Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Lost Friend Brewing Company in Colorado Springs. The fundraiser and specialty brew, Dogs with Jobs, is part of the department's CPW On Tap Program. Beginning at noon, people can enjoy beer and...
KRDO
‘Boo at the Zoo’ will be open for seven nights at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) will host its Halloween event "Boo at the Zoo" for seven nights this October. The CMZ says that Boo at the Zoo is a way for families to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities while visiting their favorite zoo animals. Attendees...
KRDO
Woman suspected of stealing dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman (pictured above) who is suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman sold the dog to another individual but it has since been...
KRDO
Suspects in string of Pueblo burglaries, including two at city council president’s business, arrested
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have arrested two men in connection to a string of recent burglaries, including one at a restaurant owned by the Pueblo city council president. The Pueblo Police Department said on Friday, Sept. 16., officers served a search warrant in the 2600 block of S. Prairie Ave.
KRDO
Athletes from across the world take on the Pikes Peak Marathon
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Athletes from across the world set out Sunday to participate in the annual Pikes Peak Marathon. This is the second day of the running event. Saturday, athletes participated in the Pikes Peak Ascent, a half marathon up the historic Barr Trail to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police investigate armed robbery at gas station
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery. Sunday at 3:58 a.m., officers with the Falcon Division responded to an in-progress robbery with a weapon at a 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Mount View Lane. After entering the...
KRDO
Highway 67 closed in both directions at Mollie Kathleen Mine near Cripple Creek
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 67 closed Sunday near Cripple Creek. At 11:12 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported Hwy 67 at the Mollie Kathleen mine entrance near Cripple Creek in both directions. The TCSO said this closure was "until further notice." As of 12...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Man shot and injured in front of his family, suspect yet to be caught
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a motel shooting that left one person injured. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers from the Falcon Division responded to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of N. Chestnut St. Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Police say the victim, a...
KRDO
Pueblo Police searching for fugitive wanted on multiple felonies
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a fugitive that is wanted on multiple felonies, including escape. According to police, 42-year-old Timothy Pate is currently wanted on charges of felony escape, felony domestic violence, and two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. If you have any information on Pate's whereabouts,...
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking and a weapons charge. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 35-year-old Zachary Lawhead was arrested in November of 2021. Investigators say...
