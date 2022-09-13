ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Sheriff Graziano: Warning shot fired by deputy last week was 'effective'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last week, a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy fired a warning shot during a chase in North Charleston. The incident last week was a "use of deadly force" situation, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect the deputy was chasing had been carrying a gun, which was found a few feet away, and has been charged with pointing and presenting that firearm.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
iheart.com

‘I heard a loud pop’ - 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting released

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning. Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said. Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Survivor of deadly James Island knife attack speaks out, asks for help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Theodore Wagner Jr. was charged with murder and attempted murder after brutally attacking a man and a woman behind a Folly Road business, Wagner remains in jail. Heather Shoppel survived but her fiancé did not. Shoppel, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant, and her...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Homeowner kills suspected intruder near Walterboro, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a 25-year-old man dead Wednesday night near Walterboro. The incident took place on 100 block of Madison Street, right off Rivers Street just outside of Walterboro. CCSO said dispatchers received a call from...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family honors Charleston’s first responders with free lunch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family honored law enforcement and first responders with a special lunch this week. Peter and Vicky Martellini served lunch to officers with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston firefighters at the American Legion Post on Folly Road to show their gratitude for keeping the community safe. They said the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

