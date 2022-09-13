Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Related
wpde.com
Georgetown Police Dept. sergeant's actions 'justified' in officer-involved shooting: SLED
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The sergeant involved during an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown in July was "justified in his use of force," according to newly released documents from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to...
2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate. The post 2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
abcnews4.com
Sheriff Graziano: Warning shot fired by deputy last week was 'effective'
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last week, a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy fired a warning shot during a chase in North Charleston. The incident last week was a "use of deadly force" situation, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect the deputy was chasing had been carrying a gun, which was found a few feet away, and has been charged with pointing and presenting that firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firearms were found at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. Once deputies made it to the campus, they arrested one student and another...
iheart.com
‘I heard a loud pop’ - 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting released
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. jailer intentionally unlocked inmates' cell doors, ending in assault: SLED
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Charleston County detention deputy who was fired on Thursday is facing charges from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after she allowed multiple inmates to assault another inmate, according to a release from the agency. On Tuesday, 38-year-old Shannon Burden of Holly...
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
Fatal truck-bike crash closes portion of Charleston
A man on his bike was killed after he collided with a tractor trailer on Charleston west of 95 at Sandhill. The crash happened just before 7am. The driver left the scene, but returned after he was contacted by police.
The Post and Courier
Simple assaults, drug violations featured at Goose Creek PD Crime Prevention meeting
Police Chief L.J. Roscoe and Cpl. Scott Derrick dispensed several nuggets of insight — including August crime stats — to an intimate gathering of civilians at the Sept. 15 Goose Creek Police Department Crime Prevention session held at the station house, located in the Marguerite Brown Municipal Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning. Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said. Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat...
Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
live5news.com
Authorities release 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting: ‘I heard a loud pop’
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
abcnews4.com
Survivor of deadly James Island knife attack speaks out, asks for help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Theodore Wagner Jr. was charged with murder and attempted murder after brutally attacking a man and a woman behind a Folly Road business, Wagner remains in jail. Heather Shoppel survived but her fiancé did not. Shoppel, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant, and her...
counton2.com
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the...
abcnews4.com
Homeowner kills suspected intruder near Walterboro, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a 25-year-old man dead Wednesday night near Walterboro. The incident took place on 100 block of Madison Street, right off Rivers Street just outside of Walterboro. CCSO said dispatchers received a call from...
Local family honors Charleston’s first responders with free lunch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family honored law enforcement and first responders with a special lunch this week. Peter and Vicky Martellini served lunch to officers with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston firefighters at the American Legion Post on Folly Road to show their gratitude for keeping the community safe. They said the […]
abcnews4.com
Man wanted on 40 warrants appears in bond court after standoff with CCSO SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a man Charleston County deputies say barricaded himself at his home for hours while the SWAT team attempted to serve about 40 active warrants. Cane James, 24, was arrested Tuesday for having 40 active warrants. Ten of...
Comments / 0