The monthly unemployment rate retreated in Mesa County in August as payrolls grew and the ranks of the unemployed declined. The seasonally unadjusted unemployment stood at 3.6 percent in August, according to the latest estimates from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That’s a decline of three-tenths of a point after the July rate was revised upward to 3.9 percent. At this time last year, the rate stood at 5.4 percent.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO