Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecrite.com
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
thebusinesstimes.com
Mesa County jobless rate retreats
The monthly unemployment rate retreated in Mesa County in August as payrolls grew and the ranks of the unemployed declined. The seasonally unadjusted unemployment stood at 3.6 percent in August, according to the latest estimates from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That’s a decline of three-tenths of a point after the July rate was revised upward to 3.9 percent. At this time last year, the rate stood at 5.4 percent.
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
nbc11news.com
Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect. The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
soprissun.com
Boebert and Frisch duke it out at Club 20
The final Club 20 debate on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Grand Junction, was between the Third Congressional District’s Republican incumbent, Lauren Boebert, and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch. Boebert’s opening remarks weighed heavily on criticizing Nancy Pelosi, the current Speaker of the House. “Nancy Pelosi is running a con-game in...
nbc11news.com
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
Collision Resulting in One Fatality
According to the Grand Junction Police Department's report to KREX, a motorcyclist and an SUV were involved in a collision near the intersection of Patterson Road and Placer Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Last night, September 12, 2022, a fatal collision occurred on the National Monument.
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
KJCT8
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
Comments / 0