Brownwood, TX

koxe.com

Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood

Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh

Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
koxe.com

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller to Speak in Brownwood

The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting featuring Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, as guest speaker. The meeting is Thursday September 22, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. PLEASE RSVP TO REBECCA, 325-998-3880 no later than...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite

Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood to Host Glen Rose Tonight at Gordon Wood Stadium

With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady

Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event on campus

Howard Payne University invites the public to the latest installment of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Thursday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Citizens National Bank holds grand reopening celebration

Citizens National Bank is holding its grand reopening celebration today, Thursday, Sept. 15, at the bank building in downtown Brownwood, located at 1 Carnegie Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday and speakers included CNB Chairman of the Board Calvin Fryar, Chief Executive Officer John P. Guest, and Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/16/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

SALSA Observes Mexican Independence

SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Two Sentenced in District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead

One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Airport Board to Meet Wednesday, Sept. 21

The Brownwood Regional Airport Board will meet Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 pm at Brownwood City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the City Council meeting room. The agenda is below. 1. Call to order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approve the minutes from June 16, 2022. 5. Manager...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Queen Candidates Announced by Brown County Fair Association

(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Local COVID Cases Decrease This Week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 90 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 90 positives this week, 10 were PCR, and 80 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 39 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Recent arrests in Early include charges of DWI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

The Early Police Department posted the following information regarding recent arrests on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Sept. 6, officers arrested Casanova Augustus Pressley for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car when they approached the driver then searched the vehicle and located a baggie containing marijuana.
EARLY, TX

