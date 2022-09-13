Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area shoppers reacting to high grocery prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone is noticing the high grocery prices, but buying food is necessary, so it’s hard to avoid the costs altogether. “Some of the things we normally buy really have been just astronomically higher than we’ve expected,” said Lynn Adams. Customers said items like...
wbrc.com
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
wbrc.com
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about a new rental scam happening right now in Birmingham that could cost you thousands and leave you with no place to live. Troy Gagliardi owns Sayco Homes and they have around 100 rental properties throughout Birmingham. He...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
You can spend a charming Alabama getaway in this AirBnB grain silo
You may have heard of working in a silo, but living in one?. A unique AirBnB in St. Clair County offers visitors just that - a stay inside a converted 24-foot former grain silo. The Silo House at South of Sanity Farms in Pell City is open for $115 a...
wbrc.com
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
WAFF
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa community food pantry feeds more than 100 families
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The campus of Cottondale Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County became ground zero for hundreds of people receiving food Friday morning. The line of cars stretched for at least three blocks is an indicator of just how serious hunger is - just in Tuscaloosa County. The...
wbrc.com
River District Park days away from opening
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
wbrc.com
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
wbrc.com
Major renovation coming to Crestwood Festival Centre
Sideline GOW Preview: Benjamin Russell vs. Homewood.
wbrc.com
K and J’s Elegant Pastries poised for huge year after being named a ‘Bronze Retailer of the Year’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet award for a delicious bakery in Uptown. K & J’s Elegant Pastries is being recognized for its success. The bakery earned the Bronze Retailer of the Year Award from the Alabama Retailers Association. The group recognizes small businesses that have shown growth and...
Food Truck Thursday: Chubbfather’s
Chloewinski says that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since.
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
wbrc.com
Where to go when emergency rooms are full
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
wbrc.com
Improving parks across the city of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have emailed and called complaining about the state of some of our city parks, and how dirty you’ve found them in the past few weeks. We’re on your side working to get answers about when we could see the grass cut in many of our most popular parks.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama-based fast food joint Milo’s introduces new line of burgers
Change comes gradually at Milo’s Hamburgers. For years after Milo Carlton opened his Birmingham restaurant in 1946, he slung only his unique burgers, slathered in house-made sauce and featuring a bonus bit of beef under the bun. It took a half-century or so for Milo’s to add chicken.
