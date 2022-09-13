ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

Birmingham-area shoppers reacting to high grocery prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone is noticing the high grocery prices, but buying food is necessary, so it’s hard to avoid the costs altogether. “Some of the things we normally buy really have been just astronomically higher than we’ve expected,” said Lynn Adams. Customers said items like...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
CULLMAN, AL
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa community food pantry feeds more than 100 families

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The campus of Cottondale Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County became ground zero for hundreds of people receiving food Friday morning. The line of cars stretched for at least three blocks is an indicator of just how serious hunger is - just in Tuscaloosa County. The...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
River District Park days away from opening

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Major renovation coming to Crestwood Festival Centre

BIRMINGHAM, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Where to go when emergency rooms are full

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Improving parks across the city of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have emailed and called complaining about the state of some of our city parks, and how dirty you’ve found them in the past few weeks. We’re on your side working to get answers about when we could see the grass cut in many of our most popular parks.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

