Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Mesa County jobless rate retreats
The monthly unemployment rate retreated in Mesa County in August as payrolls grew and the ranks of the unemployed declined. The seasonally unadjusted unemployment stood at 3.6 percent in August, according to the latest estimates from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That’s a decline of three-tenths of a point after the July rate was revised upward to 3.9 percent. At this time last year, the rate stood at 5.4 percent.
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect. The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
BLM Director lays out plan for Grand Junction office
Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning has outlined plans to staff up the western office in Grand Junction, as the official headquarters moves back to the nation’s capital. In an email Stone-Manning sent to staff last week and obtained by CPR News, she wrote that for the first...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie
Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
Birds Migrating Through Grand Junction Soon
If you live in Mesa County be on the lookout for birds in the skies," We're in a western migration path."
Collision Resulting in One Fatality
According to the Grand Junction Police Department's report to KREX, a motorcyclist and an SUV were involved in a collision near the intersection of Patterson Road and Placer Street.
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Last night, September 12, 2022, a fatal collision occurred on the National Monument.
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
House Candidate Wolfson Says Overturn of Roe ‘Has No Impact Here’ and Dems ‘Went Too Far’
At a Club 20 debate in Grand Junction on Saturday, Oak Creek Republican Savannah Wolfson, a candidate for House in Colorado’s high country, said the rollback of Roe v. Wade has no impact here and Colorado went too far in passing abortion-rights legislation. Wolfson also said she was not...
Boebert and Frisch duke it out at Club 20
The final Club 20 debate on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Grand Junction, was between the Third Congressional District’s Republican incumbent, Lauren Boebert, and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch. Boebert’s opening remarks weighed heavily on criticizing Nancy Pelosi, the current Speaker of the House. “Nancy Pelosi is running a con-game in...
