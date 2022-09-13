Read full article on original website
Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022. For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
NMSU graduate workers express continued outrage, concern to university leaders at regents meeting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- “You actively work to ensure that we remain in poverty!" These are just some of the brash words spoken at Thursday's regents' meeting by graduate workers at New Mexico State University. The NMSU Graduate Union held a public comment session during the meeting. Members...
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The city of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 4, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week four after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 35 F Gadsden 21 F El Dorado 22 F Organ Mountain 49 F Mountain View 40 […]
EPCC to host annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta
El Paso Community College will be hosting their 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The Fiesta will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be spoken word artist, Chibbie Orduna. Other guest speakers...
Carpe Diem With You: Firing of El Paso teacher has community members split on decision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — National news outlets have now published the story of a Franklin High School teacher who was recorded while leading a class discussion about the book "The Crucible." Many argued the edited 18-second portion of Amber Parker's lesson made her sound like a champion for...
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
City of El Paso shares findings on Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center Feasibility study
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is looking to enhance union plaza, which could include a new multi-purpose building. The city will be hosting a public meeting to discuss findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC). The meeting will help the community...
New Mexico Official Visits Hunt School of Dental Medicine After Announcement of Tuition Assistance Agreement
The Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has extended its reach into New Mexico this academic year, with new students from the Land of Enchantment beginning their journey as part of the class of 2026. On Monday, Sept. 12, Secretary of the...
The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby
The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
'We haven't given up on Great Wolf Lodge': City Manager explains projects in the works
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The position of city manager has been wrapped up in controversy for almost a year in El Paso. As KFOX14 reported in August, a petition to remove the position, which has been held by Tommy Gonzalez since 2014, was submitted by the El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition for the May Charter Amendment of 2023.
El Paso representative hopes to work with Sunland Park to address subdivision concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new development that sits on the Texas-New Mexico line has raised concerns among people who live in the Upper Valley. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein who represents the Upper Valley on the El Paso City Council is hoping the City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park can work together to address concerns.
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
