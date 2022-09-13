ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Michelle Branch & Husband Patrick Carney Call Off Divorce To Work On Marriage

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4OEt_0hu8nQqu00
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michelle Branch, 39, and Patrick Carney, 42, have put a halt on the end of their marriage. The singer and the rocker have decided to suspend their divorce for six months so they can work on their relationship, and a judge signed off on it, according to court documents filed in Tennessee on Sept. 13 a source confirmed to HollywoodLife. At the end of the six months, the couple will decide whether or not to proceed with the divorce.

“As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation,” the documents read, according to People. “The parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uaw9d_0hu8nQqu00
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney during a previous event. (Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The divorce suspension comes after Michelle and Patrick made headlines when she accused the Black Keys member of cheating on her while she was at home with their newborn daughter in Aug. The next morning the “Everywhere” crooner was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband at their Nashville home. She was taken into custody and booked for domestic assault but was released on a $1000 bond, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People. She’s due in court on Nov. 7.

Following the alleged dispute, Michelle, who shares son Rhys, 4, and seven-month-old daughter Willie with Patrick, filed for divorce on Aug. 12. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said in a statement. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr4VA_0hu8nQqu00
Another happy moment between Michelle and Patrick. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Michelle and Patrick first started dating in 2015 and were married in Apr. 2019. In addition to their two children, Michelle also shares daughter Owen, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Divorcing: Couple Splits After 2 Years Of Marriage

Brittany Snow, 36, and Tyler Stanaland, 33, are getting a divorce. The actress and her husband are going their separate ways after two years of marriage, according to a statement on Instagram, shared by both Tyler and Brittany on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” the pair both wrote. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Ladd’s Husband Brian Russell: Everything To Know About Their 40 Year Marriage

Charlie’s Angels beauty Cheryl Ladd, 71, has a remarkable career behind her. Aside from her career-making gig in the iconic Charlie’s Angels television series, she’s also appeared in major films including Unforgettable, Poison Ivy, Millennium, and more. Across fifty years, she’s also appeared in numerous TV movies and series. By her side for most of her highly accomplished life has been her husband of forty years, Brian Russell. Here’s everything to know about the timeless beauty’s exceptionally long-running marriage.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Cozies Up To Boyfriend Sam Hine In NYC: Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 23, was spotted heading out for a New York City date night with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 28, on Sept. 15. The pair were photographed sharing an umbrella under drizzly night skies as they headed to a party for Vogue. Ella, a model, wore an oversized white button-down blouse and a black pleated skirt with a raw hemline and slit up the right side. She added platform combat boots to the edgy outfit and accessorized with a black and white shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jesse Powell: 5 Things To Know About R&B Singer Dead At 51

Jesse Powell’s sister, Tamara Powell, took to Instagram on the evening of Sept. 13 to reveal that her brother had passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” she wrote, sharing her family’s statement. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angees home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ Ex Seemingly Shades His Parenting With ‘Receipts’ Amid Custody Battle

Jesse Williams‘ ex is ready to release the receipts. Aryn Drake-Lee, the Grey’s Anatomy actor‘s ex-wife, took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to seemingly call his parenting skills out. “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week?” she began in her caption, which accompanied a selfie.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Scooter Braun Finalizes Divorce With Yael Cohen As He’s Ordered To Pay Her $20M

Big-time record executive Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen have finalized their divorce just over a year after the former filed to end their seven-year marriage. Scooter, 41, has been ordered to pay the F—k Cancer founder, 35, $20 million as an equalization payment, according to settlement paperwork obtained by TMZ. In addition, he must pay Yael $60,000 a month in child support for the couple’s 3 kids, Levi, Hart, and Jagger, who are all under the age of 10. The pair will have joint legal and physical custody of their children.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

How Zendaya Feels About Boyfriend Tom Holland Missing Her Big Emmys Win

Zendaya made history during the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama twice. Zendaya, 26, also became the first Black woman to take home the honor twice, making Sept. 12 a night that will go down in history…and one that her boyfriend, Tom Holland, wishes he didn’t miss. Tom, 26, was busy filming in NYC while the awards show was going down in LA, but before anyone worries, things are good between the lovers. “Tom is Zendaya’s biggest fan,” a Zendaya insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so proud of her, and he was bummed he couldn’t be with her in LA for Emmy night.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Ladd’s Kids: Meet Her Daughter, Jordan, and Stepdaughter, Lindsay

Charlie’s Angels alum Cheryl Ladd has enjoyed a successful film and television career spanning five decades. Impressively, the Charlie’s Angels television series, as well as some of her biggest films, such as 1989’s Millennium and 1992’s Poison Ivy, were filmed while she was raising her daughter, Jordan Ladd, and stepdaughter, Lindsay Russell. Read on to learn about Cheryl Ladd’s kids Jordan and Lindsay, and whether or not they followed in her footsteps.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Marriages#Domestic Violence#Michelle Branch Husband
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit

Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Enters Rehab For ‘Overall Health Issues’ As Publicist Asks For ‘Prayers’

Wendy Williams, 58, has entered rehab to “focus on her health”, according to a press release sent to HollywoodLife by her publicist. “Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast. Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time,” the release, sent on Sept. 14, read.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 8, Is His Mini-Me At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Simon Cowell, 62, hit the red carpet with his mini-me son, Eric, 8, at the finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 13! The father-son duo were joined by Simon’s gorgeous fiancée and Eric’s mom, Lauren Silverman, 45, as they posed for a family photo. Simon opted for his staple black t-shirt and jeans, while Lauren shined in a maroon one-shoulder gown. Eric was casual like his dad in a blue polo by Lacoste, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna Hangs With Kids Lourdes, 25, & Rocco, 22, During Night Out In NYC: Photos

When the Queen of Pop returned to New York City for New York Fashion Week, she had two of her princes and princesses by her side. Madonna, sporting stunning copper hair, visited the upscale Carbone restaurant on Wednesday (Sept. 14), along with her son, Rocco Ritchie, and daughter, Lourdes Leon. Madonna, 64, wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a bustier top, long silk pants, a chic jacket, and a ribbon tied tightly around her neck. She accessorized the look with a black headband, purple-lensed glasses, and a ton of sparkle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley & Lookalike Daughter Sailor, 24, Hold Hands Outside Michael Kors Show

Sailor Brinkley Cook is twinning with her stunning mama again! The daughter of former swimsuit supermodel Christie Brinkley, 68, was seen holding hands with her mom at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 14, and both were just glowing in pink! More importantly, they looked exactly like each other. While Christie opted for a light pink midi column dress in lace with a matching jacket over the top and nude pumps, Sailor went full Bariecore in a hot pink midi dress and white pumps. Both wore the soft, blonde waves that Christie has made simply famous!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
240K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy