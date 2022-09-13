Read full article on original website
Related
Council agrees on plan to deal with old mine tailings at the Gordo site and will look for public input soon
The Park City Council agreed to move forward on either properly burying or hauling away the tainted mining soils that are temporarily stored on city property at the entrance to town. In 2010, Park City lost access to the EPA-approved Richardson Flat soil repository. For years, this is where any...
Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment
The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
Park City Council to review Bonanza Park neighborhood plan at Wednesday retreat
The Park City Council is holding its semi-annual retreat Wednesday at the Christian Center. The retreat is a special opportunity for the city council to pivot and set new policy goals. The meeting Wednesday has a much lighter agenda than the two-day retreat held in February, where the council established...
Park Record
Balloon festival launches the autumn aloft in Park City
The Autumn Aloft hot-air balloon festival is ready for liftoff. The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, at the North 40 Fields, 2530 Kearns Blvd., said organizer Meisha Ross. “We invited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volksmarch shows off Midway open space to visitors, locals
As a busy stretch of events in Midway continues, the Volksmarch is this Saturday. Traditional German dress, cow bells, Stocknagel walking sticks, live music and games will highlight the 10-kilometer walk through Midway’s historic homes and rural areas. Volksmarch is German for “people’s march.” It’s a European tradition of...
ksl.com
What's next for the proposed tiny home village on Salt Lake City's west side?
SALT LAKE CITY — The proposed tiny home village to house Salt Lake City's chronically homeless is nearing its final steps — but the Salt Lake City Council isn't quite ready to roll out the welcome mat. As Salt Lake City continues to struggle with homelessness, the proposed...
Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week
Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday. Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks. Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from...
lehifreepress.com
Residents rebel against commercial development in North Lehi
All Lehi City Planning Commission members attended September’s first meeting, where they heard from several residents and presenter Jeff Southard on a commercial development at the corner of 1200 West and 3200 North. Jeff Southard proposed the “Bellaview Place Concept Plan,”which included five separate retail areas, four of which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road closures in Heber City starting next week
HEBER CITY, Utah – Daniels and Southfield roads in Heber City, will be closed for construction beginning next week. Both projects start on Monday, September 19, and construction on both […]
Heber Valley nears end of watering season
September 15 was once the potential cutoff date for watering lawns in the Heber Valley, but as the day approaches, officials say it’s not ending just yet. As summer draws to a close, so does the lawn-watering season. Water officials say to expect sprinklers to run dry sometime this month or next.
KSLTV
Sunset City residents asked to flush their water due to over-fluoridation
SUNSET, Utah — Sunset officials warn residents to run their water for several minutes before use due to chemical imbalance. Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality said the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District – Central uncovered an equipment malfunction with the fluoride feed station, which injects fluoride into Sunset City water, on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m.
Park City Community Foundation awards $400,000 in grants to local organizations
Everyone knows the year has 4 seasons. And anyone who has lived in the mountains long enough is also familiar with mud season, 3rd winter, the spring of deception, and more. In Park City, fall could also be called “grant season.” This week, the Park City Community Foundation continued its 15-year tradition of awarding Community Fund grants to local nonprofits. In all, 57 organizations received a total of $400,000 in Community Fund awards. That included $100,000 donated by Deer Valley Resorts, which also hosted the grant reception on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Water woes: Contamination in Sunset, Pleasant Grove; flooding in Salt Lake City
SUNSET — Some Utahns across the state are experiencing water woes — from contaminated drinking water to flooding. Residents of Sunset and Pleasant Grove should take caution before drinking water from their tap, as each city is flushing the water system to eliminate contaminants. Sunset City over-fluoridation of...
KSLTV
Millcreek street floods after city puts in new storm drains
MILLCREEK, Utah — Wednesday afternoon’s short downpour flooded some Millcreek homes, and residents said they are sick of the constant flooding and want the city to fix the drains — or foot the bill for damage they deal with. Just a couple of miles west of Skyline...
Summit County Republican Party hosting town hall on tax valuations
The Town Hall in Park City Wednesday night is billed as an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns over recent property tax valuations. Summit County residents were notified by mail last month of their updated property values and upcoming tax bills. Roughly 20% of property owners in the county saw an increase in taxes, while other county residents will see new assessments over the next several years. In total, the county’s market value came in at $46 billion – a 38% increase over last year.
Boil Water Advisory issued for Pleasant Grove residents
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a large part of Pleasant Grove east of Murdock Canal, and recent rainfall could be the reason for the issue.
ABC 4
GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo
On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
upr.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City airport's new growth, new gates moving 'ahead of schedule' as facility turns 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Sebastiano Cardella took an assignment to help build a completely new Salt Lake City International Airport in the summer of 2014. Construction started with a parking lot before thousands of construction workers over the past eight years moved to other projects that got the new airport facility off the ground and running, with a little less than 5 million square feet of building space and 250 acres of airfield and roadway paving.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0