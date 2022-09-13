ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

Harrisonburg invites public comment on Smith Creek Action Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Efforts to clean the Chesapeake Bay continues. Harrisonburg has asked for public input on the Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Plan. TMDL calculated the amount of bacteria and sediment a waterway can handle. This plan aimed to reduce pollutants like bacteria and solid waste in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

City council votes on townhouses

Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously to approve a request to subdivide over three acres of land into townhomes in the 600 block of Pear Street. Director of Planning and Community Development Adam Fletcher explained to council that the plan is to preliminarily subdivide the property into 33 townhomes. Fletcher added...
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County set to host public information session on courthouse

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will host a public information session on the courthouse and upcoming referendum on Thursday, Sept. 22. The forum will be held in the main boardroom at the Government Center in Verona, and it’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 7 p.m. The presentation will include information on both proposals - the one for a courthouse in Verona and in Staunton.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

HCPS Director of Technology talks cyberattack prevention

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At K-12 schools across the United States, loads of data are stored in online systems, and that means there is always potential or hackers to get that information. Kevin Perkins is in his first year as Director of Technology for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and says...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
GROTTOES, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
WHSV

Good harvesting season shaping up at local vineyard

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The month of September is always a big month for local vineyards, as it is harvesting season. It’s all hands on deck this time of year. Grapes that have been growing since spring are finally ready to pick to produce some of your favorite wines.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

One killed in Albemarle County plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU and Harrisonburg make efforts to assist local homeless population

There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
HARRISONBURG, VA

