Marietta, GA

Marietta City Schools homecoming festivities happening Friday

By Marietta City Schools
 3 days ago

Marietta City Schools will hold its homecoming festivities this Friday.

The celebration kicks off with FanFest at Northcutt Stadium, followed by a parade from Marietta Square to Northcutt Stadium, including more than 20 floats from MCS schools and district programs in addition to the 2022 Homecoming Court.

Food trucks will be serving up all kinds of good eats on Winn Street by the stadium.

These festivities all lead up to Marietta High School’s homecoming football game against Walton High School Raiders. Marietta High School’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime.

The parade will close off portions of Polk Street, Cherokee Street, and Church Street as the Marietta community comes out to support the Blue Devils.

Find your parade viewing spot early, as parking is limited. Expect traffic delays in the area as rolling street closures start at 5:30 p.m. and continue throughout homecoming festivities.

The parade and FanFest are open to the public and free of charge. Tickets to the homecoming game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/639548?schoolId=GA5145.

