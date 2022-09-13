ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Sisters Missing Over Two Years Possibly Kidnapped, Taken To Maryland By Mom

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Hanna Lee (bottom left), Skye Rex (top left), Lashada Lee (right) Photo Credit: NCMEC

Age-progressed photos have been released to aid in the search for two Pennsylvania sisters believed to have been kidnapped by their mother and taken to Maryland.

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, then ages 7 and 5, were last seen in Waynesboro, on March 17, 2020, authorities say.

Lee and Rex are believed to have been abducted by their mom Lashada Lee, now 46 years old, according to the missing persons's reports.

Lee is wanted on two felony charges for Interference With Custody Of Children first filed on June 2, 2020, following a three-year-long custody battle the girls' father, and her ex-husband, John Rex, court records show.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released age-progress photos of Hanna, at 9, and Skye, at 7, in order to help locate them.

The sisters have brown hair and eyes, and are described as "biracial; they are Black and White," according to NCMEC.

Their mom has black hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5’3″ tall, and weighs around 160 pounds, according to the wanted poster.

Lee has ties to the DC and Maryland area, so investigators believe she and the children might be there.

"I love my daughters more than anything in this world and continue to do everything I can to find them. I’ll never give up. I’ll never stop searching, but I need help," Rex said to NCMEC on Father's Day in 2021. "Please help to share and report any possible sightings."

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131 or by calling the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Comments / 17

Vic Damone Jr
3d ago

I can't remember the stats but I do know in a lot of child abduction cases majority of the time it's a parent or family acquaintance. Any parents worst night mare.

Reply(3)
2
