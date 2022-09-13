Read full article on original website
Angie Stroud
2d ago
Seriously they had been there for days what kind if employees does this place have! Its not like they were at the back of the lot! Damn people do better!
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
Mother killed at Indy daycare, suspect hurt in shooting involving cops
A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center on the city's west side, police say.
Person shot dead while dropping kids off at day care on Indy's west side
A person was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off children at a a day care center on the city's west side, police say.
VIDEO: ‘Deathly skinny’ pit bull found abandoned in Greenwood apartment complex laundry room
GREENWOOD — A woman was in shock Friday morning when she reviewed her Ring doorbell footage to find a man abandoning his pit bull in her apartment complex’s laundry room. Katelyn Slack found the dog Friday morning around 9 when she went to go start her laundry. She found a pit bull that was, as […]
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. https://cbs4indy.com/news/impd-person-taken-to-hospital-after-officer-involved-shooting/
WISH-TV
Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting
UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
wrtv.com
Off-duty Kokomo officer batters 60-year-old during road rage incident, according to ISP
KOKOMO — A 17-year veteran of the Kokomo Police Department is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident involving the officer and a 60-year-old man. According to ISP, their investigation into officer Roy Smith, 42, at the request of the Kokomo Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were...
Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'
The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin officers, firefighters pull man, dogs from apartment fire
FRANKLIN, Ind. — At approximately 11:51 p.m. Monday, a building fire was reported at a unit in Franklin Cove Apartments. According to a Franklin police report, a neighbor reported that curtains in the apartment were on fire and smoke was coming from under the door. Officer Corey Hamilton was...
WISH-TV
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
Business owner reacts after Thursday fatal shooting on the south side
For the past three years, La Familia Food Truck has sat near the entrance of Country Club Apartments on the south side of Indianapolis. The owner, Fernanda McMahon, says she wouldn't go anywhere else
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
wrtv.com
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
cbs4indy.com
Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
