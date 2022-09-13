ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Comments / 3

Angie Stroud
2d ago

Seriously they had been there for days what kind if employees does this place have! Its not like they were at the back of the lot! Damn people do better!

Reply
4
Related
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police

A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. https://cbs4indy.com/news/impd-person-taken-to-hospital-after-officer-involved-shooting/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petsmart#Chevy#Chevrolet
FOX59

Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting

UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were...
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Franklin officers, firefighters pull man, dogs from apartment fire

FRANKLIN, Ind. — At approximately 11:51 p.m. Monday, a building fire was reported at a unit in Franklin Cove Apartments. According to a Franklin police report, a neighbor reported that curtains in the apartment were on fire and smoke was coming from under the door. Officer Corey Hamilton was...
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy